  • November 19, 2020

4-year-old girl sexually assaulted - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

4-year-old girl sexually assaulted

Posted: Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:38 pm

4-year-old girl sexually assaulted oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 42-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested after they reportedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old family member.

John Christopher Digby, 42, and Shelbi Lynette Elder, 31, were charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child (family violence), a first-degree felony.

On Nov. 15, a 4-year-old girl was caught by family members touching herself inappropriately on several occasions, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed. When asked why she was doing that, the child stated to family members that she was told that it was healthy for her to do that.

The girl also reportedly detailed that family members would inappropriately touch her. She also stated they would take pictures of her actions with their phones.

The 4-year-old identified Digby and Elder as the actors, the affidavit stated.

During an interview, the girl reportedly detailed that photos were taken of her and she was told to undress and pose in various poses.

The girl also stated she was asked to inappropriately touch herself, the affidavit stated. The girl detailed that incidents happened during the nighttime.

The 4-year-old also reportedly used her grandmother’s iPad to search for people on YouTube who were also “itching themselves.” Family members confirmed that the girl was caught watching pornographic videos on an iPad.

Digby was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Nov. 16, while Elder was booked on Nov. 18, a jail records show. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail on Nov. 16. Elder had one bond totaling $60,000 and she posted bail on Nov. 18.

Posted in on Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:38 pm.

