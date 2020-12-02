  • December 2, 2020

3 teens charged in connection to gas station robbery - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

3 teens charged in connection to gas station robbery

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 4:51 pm

3 teens charged in connection to gas station robbery oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Three teenagers were arrested after they reportedly stole a 30 pack of beer from a gas station, held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money from the cash register.

Gabriel Breeding, 19, Cameron Harrill, 17, and Isaiah Borrego, 17, were each charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and engaging in organized criminal activity (robbery), a first-degree felony. Borrego was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, while Breeding was also charged with evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor.

The reported robbery happened at 4:09 p.m. Nov. 29 at the DK located at 1000 N. Dixie Boulevard, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

The clerk, who was identified as Daisy Stewart, reportedly told police that a subject known to her, Breeding, was wearing a red sweater, black pants and hoodie over his head walked into the store and displayed a handgun and demanded all the money inside the register.

Stewart stated while Breeding was at the register another known subject walked out of the store with a 30 pack of beer, the affidavit stated. Stewart continued to detail that the person that took the beer was wearing a maroon hoodie and had the hood over his head and she recognized the person as Borrego.

Police reportedly looked at the video footage and saw three people walking west on 10th Street toward the store. The first person, who was later identified as Harrill, entered the store and he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes. Breeding and Borrego remained outside south of the store. Harrill left the store and waited for Breeding and Borrego east from the store.

Borrego entered the store and grabbed a 30 pack of beer and waited from Breeding to enter, the affidavit detailed. Breeding entered the store and contacted Stewart at the cash register and then Borrego ran out of the store with the beer. Breeding was seen on the camera holding a gun and demanding money from Stewart.

Breeding, Borrego and Harrill were reportedly seen fleeing the area and running east on E. 10th Street.

Later on Nov. 29, Breeding, Borrego and Harrill were detained by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation of a robbery at a convenience store in their jurisdiction.

Breeding, Borrego and Harrill were each arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Breeding has three bonds totaling $101,000, Borrego has three bonds totaling $105,000 and Harrill has two bonds totaling $100,000, jail records show. Breeding, Borrego and Harrill remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

