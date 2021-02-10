  • February 10, 2021

Odessan sentenced to 33 months in federal prison - Odessa American: Courts

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessan sentenced to 33 months in federal prison

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 11:00 am

Odessan sentenced to 33 months in federal prison oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A federal judge sentenced 33-year-old Christopher Caswell of Odessa to 33 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon who pointed a rifle at and threatened a driver, a Department of Justice press release detailed.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge David Counts reportedly ordered that Caswell be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.

Court documents showed that Odessa Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Eisenhower Road on Aug. 29 in reference to a subject with a gun, the press release stated. The victim reported to police that while stopped at an intersection, he saw Caswell and another individual arguing in front of a residence. Caswell then approached the victim’s vehicle while pointing a rifle at the victim and telling him to mind his own business.

The victim reportedly drove off and contacted police. Officers spoke with Caswell while he was walking southbound on Eisenhower Road holding a black rifle. Caswell dropped the Hi-Point 9 mm rifle and evaded officers on foot.

On Sept. 17, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Caswell and arrested him in Dallas, the press release stated. He has since remained in federal custody.

Caswell reportedly pleaded guilty to the felon-in-possession charge on Nov. 4. His criminal history showed two prior state felony convictions in Odessa for evading arrest or detention.

The Odessa Police Department investigated this case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Daniels prosecuted this case.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 11:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
45°
Humidity: 69%
Winds: ENE at 11mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 47°/Low 26°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 29°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 41°/Low 23°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s.

saturday

weather
High 32°/Low 21°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]