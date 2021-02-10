Odessan sentenced to 33 months in federal prison

A federal judge sentenced 33-year-old Christopher Caswell of Odessa to 33 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon who pointed a rifle at and threatened a driver, a Department of Justice press release detailed.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge David Counts reportedly ordered that Caswell be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.

Court documents showed that Odessa Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Eisenhower Road on Aug. 29 in reference to a subject with a gun, the press release stated. The victim reported to police that while stopped at an intersection, he saw Caswell and another individual arguing in front of a residence. Caswell then approached the victim’s vehicle while pointing a rifle at the victim and telling him to mind his own business.

The victim reportedly drove off and contacted police. Officers spoke with Caswell while he was walking southbound on Eisenhower Road holding a black rifle. Caswell dropped the Hi-Point 9 mm rifle and evaded officers on foot.

On Sept. 17, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Caswell and arrested him in Dallas, the press release stated. He has since remained in federal custody.

Caswell reportedly pleaded guilty to the felon-in-possession charge on Nov. 4. His criminal history showed two prior state felony convictions in Odessa for evading arrest or detention.

The Odessa Police Department investigated this case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Daniels prosecuted this case.