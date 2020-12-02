Odessa pharmacy, owner to pay civil penalties for alleged violations

Odessa pharmacy Town & Country Drug, Inc. and its owner, pharmacist Gary Warren, have reportedly entered into a civil settlement with the United States that requires them to pay $320,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated certain provisions of the Controlled Substances Act and the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005.

The civil settlement was announced via press release by U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Kyle Williamson of the El Paso Division.

During a routine inspection of Town & Country in May 2017, DEA Diversion investigators reportedly identified significant discrepancies in the pharmacy’s inventory of controlled substances. DEA investigators noted that Town & Country was in violation of numerous regulatory recordkeeping provisions and had sold pseudoephedrine and ephedrine products without self-certifying as required by the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005.

In a follow-up inspection in February 2020, DEA Diversion investigators identified additional discrepancies in the pharmacy’s inventory of controlled substances, determining that Town & Country continued to both violate CSA recordkeeping requirements and sell pseudoephedrine and ephedrine products without self-certifying, the press release detailed. These requirements are intended to prevent the diversion of controlled substances for illegal purposes.

The CMEA was reportedly signed into law on March 9, 2006, to regulate over-the-counter sales of ephedrine, pseudoephedrine, and phenylpropanolamine products, common ingredients in cough, cold, and allergy products.

Retail provisions of the CMEA reportedly include daily sales limits and 30-day purchase limits, placement of product out of direct customer access, sales logbooks, customer ID verification, employee training and self-certification of regulated sellers.

Town & Country has informed the government that it is enhancing its recordkeeping and compliance program in response to the deficiencies identified by the DEA and that it will maintain a current certification under the CMEA, the press release stated.

The DEA’s Diversion Control Unit in El Paso led the investigation of this matter, the press release stated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Parnham negotiated the settlement on behalf of the government. The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.