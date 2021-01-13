  • January 13, 2021

Midlanders charged in connection to Capitol riots - Odessa American: Courts

e-Edition Subscribe

Midlanders charged in connection to Capitol riots

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 5:20 pm

Midlanders charged in connection to Capitol riots By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Two Midlanders were charged Wednesday afternoon with two federal misdemeanors in connection to the Capitol riots a week ago.

Jenny Louise Cudd and Eliel Rosa were each charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry, a class A misdemeanor, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, a class B misdemeanor.

The two were seen by U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin on Wednesday afternoon at the Texas Western District Court in Midland. Cudd and Rosa were each arrested by the FBI early that morning.

Cudd and Rosa were each given a Personal Recognizance Bond for the two federal misdemeanors and less than an hour after being charged they walked out of the front door of the courthouse.

Members of the local media asked Cudd and Rosa questions, but neither answered. Cudd smiled and waved as the car that was being operated by Rosa drove out of the visitor’s parking lot of the courthouse.

The class A misdemeanor would carry up to a year in federal prison, up to a $100,000 fine and up to a year of supervised release plus a $25 assessment. The class B misdemeanor would be up to six months in federal prison and up to a $5,000 fine plus a $25 assessment.

Cudd and Rosa each spoke to Griffin throughout court proceedings. Cudd’s attorneys attended the initial appearance via Zoom. The attorneys representing Cudd were Donald H. Flanary III from San Antonio and Marina Medvin from Alexandria, Va.

Rosa didn’t have legal representation as he detailed to Judge Griffin that he hasn’t had a job since he moved to the United States four and a half years ago. Rosa said he came to the United States seeking asylum from Brazil.

Judge Griffin told Cudd and Rosa that they will both have another hearing next Thursday via Zoom with a judge in the District of Columbia. Cudd and Rosa were each given a probable cause affidavit but Judge Griffin said that the document has been sealed by a judge in the District of Columbia and that he wants that judge to release the information.

Cudd spoke with the Odessa American on Jan. 7 after video and pictures surfaced of the former Midland mayoral candidate in the Capitol Building. Cudd told the Odessa American during that interview that she followed a couple people going up the stairs and there was a door that was open that people were going in and that’s how she got inside.

Cudd was also asked by the Odessa American if she was worried about the FBI to which she replied she wasn’t “because I know I didn’t break the law,” Cudd said. “I know there are plenty of people in Midland and Odessa that have already turned me in to the FBI. When the FBI calls, I will talk to them.”

In the week that followed the Capitol riots, Cudd deleted her personal and mayoral Facebook accounts.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 5:20 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
57°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: SW at 10mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 64°/Low 40°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 28°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 50°/Low 29°
Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 58°/Low 31°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]