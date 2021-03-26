Man sentenced after fatal shooting

A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man in south Odessa, court records show.

Marcus Dwain McDavid pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree felony, and assault with previous conviction (family violence), third-degree felony, were dismissed, jail record shows.

Judge Denn Whalen of the 70th District approved the deal, while Jason Leach served as the court-appointed attorney.

The fatal shooting was reported at 9:05 p.m. July 28 as police responded to a gunshot victim in the 900 block of Snyder Street, an Odessa Police Department press release stated. Officers made contact with 32-year-old Odessan Jonathan Smith, who had a gunshot wound to the head. Smith was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Investigation reportedly showed McDavid shot the 32-year-old man in the head. Officers located McDavid in a backyard located in the 900 block of Snyder Street.