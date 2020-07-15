  • July 15, 2020

Man indicted on two counts of sexual assault of child - Odessa American: Courts

Posted: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 4:35 pm

Man indicted on two counts of sexual assault of child oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Grand Jury indicted a 36-year-old man who reportedly sexually assaulted a teenage boy after they met on Grindr.

Estevan Valdiviez Jr. was indicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

The 36-year-old man was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday with two bonds totaling $70,000, a jail employee said over the phone. Valdiviez posted bail later that day.

The indictments stem from an incident that was reported to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at around 1:23 a.m. May 25, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

ECSO was reportedly advised of a possible sexual assault at the Road Ranger, located at 10490 W. Interstate 20. The victim’s mother told deputies that her 15-year-old son had taken off with a man in an 18-wheeler, who was later identified as Valdiviez.

Investigation showed that while the 15-year-old was with Valdiviez that the 36-year-old man had sexually assaulted him, an ECSO affidavit stated. The 15-year-old was given a forensic interview where he stated he had known Valdiviez since the end of February after he met him on Grindr. The boy said during the time he and Valdiviez have known each other they have had sexual intercourse twice.

The 15-year-old stated the first time they had sexual intercourse was two weeks after meeting, which was sometime in March at Valdiviez’s RV, the affidavit stated. He stated the second time they had intercourse was on Monday in the parking lot of Murry Fly Elementary School, while in the bed of Valdiviez’s 18-wheeler.

Valdiviez was reportedly contacted at the ECSO where he stated he was with a male subject he met on Tinder, but declined to provide any further information.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 4:35 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

