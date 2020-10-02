  • October 2, 2020

Man charged with sexually assaulting child over 8-year period

An Ector County grand jury indicted a 46-year-old man after he reportedly sexually assaulted a child multiple times for nearly a decade.

Christopher Clay Jackson was indicted with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and two counts of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

The grand jury indictment took place Sept. 14, court records show.

The sexual assaults reportedly happened from July 21, 2007, until Aug. 1, 2015.

Jackson reportedly sexually assaulted a child younger than 14 years old two or more times from July 21, 2007, to July 20, 2014. Jackson sexually assaulted the same child on Aug. 1, 2014, and again on Aug. 1, 2015.

Jackson was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. He has three bonds totaling $225,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.

