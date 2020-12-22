Jury indicts man on shooting gun five times at vehicle full of people

An Ector County Grand Jury indicted a 73-year-old man after he reportedly fired a handgun five times and one put one of those shots through a passenger front door of a vehicle occupied by five people in central Odessa.

Robert Barr, 73, was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Barr was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 7:31 p.m. Monday, jail records show. He has five bonds totaling $125,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

The shots fired call happened at 9:53 a.m. in the 2700 block of Keystone Drive, a previous Odessa American article detailed. Barr left the scene in a blue Ford Mustang and was located and arrested at the 2500 block of Grandview Avenue.

Barr’s neighbor, Cynthia Thornhill, reportedly told officers she heard two gunshots. Thornhill looked outside, saw Barr pointing a handgun toward the roadway and he fired three more times.

Alma Olivas called and reported she was driving down the 2700 block of Keystone Drive when Barr started shooting toward the roadway and her white 2006 GMC Yukon was struck on the passenger front door, the previous Odessa American article stated. There were five people in the Yukon.