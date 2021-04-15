Final Odessa area meth ring member sentenced to federal prison

A federal judge sentenced the last of six defendants who were operating a methamphetamine distribution ring throughout the Odessa area, a Department of Justice press release detailed.

Jeremy David Farley, 42, aka “Biker,” was reportedly sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute approximately 27 kilograms of methamphetamine throughout the Odessa area.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge David Counts also ordered that Farley be placed on supervised release for a period of 10 years after completing his prison term, the press release stated..

On September 15, 2020, jurors reportedly convicted Farley of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to evidence presented during trial, Farley and others conspired between October 2019 and December 2019 to distribute approximately 27 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Permian Basin.

Evidence also showed this was Farley’s second federal drug conviction after being sentenced in 2009 to 87 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in the Odessa area, the press release stated.

This case resulted in six convictions and federal prison sentences. The other defendants who

pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine are 35-year-old Alan Oszuel Gonzalez of Midland, who was sentenced on October 2, 2020, to 235 months in federal

prison followed by five years of supervised release, Bryan Edward Madsen, 49, of Odessa was sentenced on October 9, 2020, to 312 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, 36-year-old Timothy Granado Marquez of Odessa was sentenced on October 14, 2020, to 188 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, Amber Rene Velarde, 32, of Midland was sentenced on October 14, 2020, to 135 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release and 46-year-old Michael Robert Spaulding of Wink was sentenced on October 2, 2020 to 235 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

The Odessa Police Department, with assistance from the DEA, investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shane A. Chriesman prosecuted this case.