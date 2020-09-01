  • September 1, 2020

DA wants excessive force review - Odessa American: Courts

DA wants excessive force review

Sheriff says DA statement makes zero sense

Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 3:45 pm

DA wants excessive force review

The Ector County District Attorney’s Office issued a press release on Tuesday morning stating that the use of force by officers involved in a case where a prisoner died at the Ector County Detention Center was excessive and should be reviewed and addressed by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. 

However, the press release also detailed the autopsy conducted by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office showed the death of Wallace Termaine Howell in June was accidental and due to methamphetamine toxicity.

“I feel like (the sheriff’s office) should review the use of force,” Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said over the phone. “It appeared to be excessive. Some of it was.”

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis responded to the district attorney’s comment on Tuesday afternoon that the excessive force statement makes zero sense as the press release detailed that the Ector County grand jury didn’t return any indictments that alleged criminal responsibility against any officers involved in the case.

“Excessive is exactly what the Texas Rangers investigated,” Griffis said. “It has been investigated and those facts were presented to a grand jury. We know what the outcome was.”

An Ector County grand jury concluded its investigation on Monday into the death of Wallace Termaine Howell while he was in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Howell was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on June 15. A previous Odessa American article detailed that Howell “became combative” with another inmate in the same booking cell. Jail staff intervened, deploying a TASER and pepper spray to restrain Howell.

Nurses at the jail and jail staff reportedly checked on Howell at 6 a.m. and he was unresponsive in his cell. Staff began medical treatment, and Howell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Posted in , on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 3:45 pm.

