INDICTMENTS: Oct. 28

INDICTMENTS

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

FEB. 4, 2019

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Robert Dwayne Ridge, 23, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements, a third-degree felony.

APRIL 22, 2019

FAILURE TO APPEAR

>> Ramon James Becerra, 34, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear, a third-degree felony.

JUNE 24, 2019

ASSAULT

>> Willie Earl Connally, 41, was indicted on a charge of assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

JULY 29, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ramon Flores Jr., 48, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

AUG. 12, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Kevin Ross Huffman, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

SEPT. 9, 2019

EVADING ARREST

>> Jonathan Pete Fuentes, 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Jacobrian Abalos, 27, was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, both of which are first-degree felonies, and a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

THEFT

>> John Corry Holmes Sr., 57, was indicted on a charge of theft with previous convictions, a state jail felony.

OCT. 1, 2019

ASSAULT

>> Michael Shae Wagner, 36, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

OCT. 15, 2019

ASSAULT

>> Xavier Ezar Bueno, 46, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and failure to stop and render aid, felony unassigned.

>> Juan Sebastian Dominguez, 21, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Ray Charles Ellis, 62, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Ivan Garcia, 44, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Juan Carlos Gomez, 21, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

>> Michael Anthony Recio, 29, was indicted on two counts of assault against a peace officer, both of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Sadie Marie Russell, 51, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Matthew Banks, 18, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Rodney Joe Hadley, 28, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

>> Eleacer Huerta Jr., 39, was indicted on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony; and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Jeremy Porter Wheeler, 41, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Mike Sam Wright, 29, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

>> Decarlos Catrail Knight, 38, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> John Allen Denzer, 17, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Daniel Fabela, 28, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle or watercraft, a third-degree felony.

>> Joshua I. Nunez, 18, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Cesar Francisco Ramos, 22, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Dwayne Malcolm Crawford Jr., 40, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements, a third-degree felony.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Ramon Hinojos, 60, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

>> Christopher Jonathon Larkin, 35, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Kaleen Emylee Contreras, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Jinky Vanta Kellum, 39, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Billy Duane Kinney, 52, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> John David Neighbors, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Bianca Nicole Pallan, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

ROBBERY

>> Frank Esparza Deleon Jr., 39, was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, both of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Johnny Paul Green, 48, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

>> Joavanni Ibarra Martinez, 17, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and robbery, a second-degree felony.

>> Sylvester Jose Rubio, 29, was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, both of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Laura Lynn Soliz, 35, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Devin C. Williams, 19, was indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Precious Calicutt, 22, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

THEFT

>> Jamie Ibarra, 39, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

>> Chaz Lee Scarborough, 31, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Randy Lee Smith, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.