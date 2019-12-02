INDICTMENTS: Dec 2

JULY 9, 2019
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Concepcion Duenas Lopez, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
JULY 29, 2019
ILLEGAL DUMPING
Dagoverto Garza Camacho, 54, was indicted on a charge of illegal dumping, a state jail felony.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Jose Javier Ceniceros, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
AUG. 12, 2019
INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED
Lorenzo Montoya, 47, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
AUG. 19, 2019
THEFT
Angel Garcia Nabarrette Jr., 44, was indicted on a charge of theft from a person, a state jail felony.
SEPT. 9, 2019
THEFT
Hannah Psalm Fierros, 37, was indicted on a charge of theft with previous convictions, a state jail felony.
OCT. 15, 2019
ASSAULT
Nathan Hayes Jr., 65, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.
OCT. 28, 2019
ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
Tiffany Marie Torres, 29, was indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony; and tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a second-degree felony.
TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD
Kristen Nicole Torres, 25, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a second-degree felony.
NOV. 4, 2019
CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Hannah Nicole Moore, 19, was indicted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.
EVADING ARREST
Danny Orozco, 33, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Holton Cole Parker, 20, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both of which are state jail felonies.
PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM
Erica Lynne Robertson, 35, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.
NOV. 18, 2019
ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD
D'Allen Renae Corbell, 37, was indicted on a charge of endangering a child, a state jail felony.
Becky Ann Dillon, 27, was indicted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.
Vanessa Morales, 23, was indicted on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, both of which are state jail felonies.
Leighann Pierce, 19, was indicted on a charge of endangering a child, a state jail felony.
Kevin James Shaleen, 29, was indicted on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, both of which are state jail felonies.
ASSAULT
Jesse Matthew Coartney, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.
Selena Marie Gonzales, 46, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions, a third-degree felony.
Zhyrion Haynes, 17, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.
Matthew Hernandez, 30, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Nicolause Maldonado, 19, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
Rozalee Maldonado, 47, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
Adolfo Smith Molina, 59, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Christal Pierce, 36, was indicted on a charge of assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.
John Paul Ramirez, 27, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Jose Luis Acosta Jr., 30, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
Rafael Juarez, 54, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
Ponciano Torres, 49, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER
Hollis McWilliams, 34, was indicted on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and four counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, all of which are state jail felonies.
EVADING ARREST
Joseph Joaquin Garcia, 32, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
David Mustane Grimes, 26, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Donald Lee Hill, 39, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.
Jesus Javier Marquez, 19, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Ashley Aldaz Palma, 19, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Merwyn B. Parker, 50, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Eduardo Viescas IV, 35, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
FORGERY
Justin Javon Navy, 31, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.
FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION
Claudia Torres Delgado, 34, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.
Tommy James Morris, 26, was indicted on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both of which are state jail felonies.
HINDERING APPREHENSION OF FELON
Dana Danielle Jordan, 32, was indicted on a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, a third-degree felony.
INJURY TO CHILD
Kyle Jacob Edwards, 31, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child (family violence), a third-degree felony.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Brendon Kyle Groom, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Mario Nevarez, 52, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Johnny Ray Rollie Jr., 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Crystal Marie Sanders, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Billy Gordon Barton, 61, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
Robert Dillon Brandenburg, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
Ezekiel Casas, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Daniel Fabela, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
PROHIBITED WEAPON
Devean Hernandez, 17, was indicted on a charge of prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony.
ROBBERY
Eric James Bonilla, 29, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Zamien Jesse Mays, 17, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Davontay M. Valle, 18, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
Mario P. Chavez, 30, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
Brandon Lance Mendoza, 31, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD
Gregorio Meza Ugarte, 30, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a third-degree felony.
THEFT
Jamie Lynn Burns, 46, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.
Asa Dwayne Dagley, 51, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.
Pedro R. Elias Quinones, 28, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
Wesley Robert Dyer, 29, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
Michael Shelton Kerr, 30, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION
Christopher Nicholas Larizza, 30, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, a third-degree felony.
Jose Rene Tabarez Jr., 35, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER
Akeem Baiyon Tisdom, 26, was indicted on a charge of violation of a protective order, a third-degree felony.