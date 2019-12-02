INDICTMENTS: Dec 2

JULY 9, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Concepcion Duenas Lopez, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

JULY 29, 2019

ILLEGAL DUMPING

Dagoverto Garza Camacho, 54, was indicted on a charge of illegal dumping, a state jail felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Jose Javier Ceniceros, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

AUG. 12, 2019

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

Lorenzo Montoya, 47, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

AUG. 19, 2019

THEFT

Angel Garcia Nabarrette Jr., 44, was indicted on a charge of theft from a person, a state jail felony.

SEPT. 9, 2019

THEFT

Hannah Psalm Fierros, 37, was indicted on a charge of theft with previous convictions, a state jail felony.

OCT. 15, 2019

ASSAULT

Nathan Hayes Jr., 65, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

OCT. 28, 2019

ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Tiffany Marie Torres, 29, was indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony; and tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a second-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

Kristen Nicole Torres, 25, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a second-degree felony.

NOV. 4, 2019

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Hannah Nicole Moore, 19, was indicted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

Danny Orozco, 33, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Holton Cole Parker, 20, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both of which are state jail felonies.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Erica Lynne Robertson, 35, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

NOV. 18, 2019

ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD

D'Allen Renae Corbell, 37, was indicted on a charge of endangering a child, a state jail felony.

Becky Ann Dillon, 27, was indicted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

Vanessa Morales, 23, was indicted on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, both of which are state jail felonies.

Leighann Pierce, 19, was indicted on a charge of endangering a child, a state jail felony.

Kevin James Shaleen, 29, was indicted on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, both of which are state jail felonies.

ASSAULT

Jesse Matthew Coartney, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

Selena Marie Gonzales, 46, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions, a third-degree felony.

Zhyrion Haynes, 17, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.

Matthew Hernandez, 30, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Nicolause Maldonado, 19, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

Rozalee Maldonado, 47, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

Adolfo Smith Molina, 59, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Christal Pierce, 36, was indicted on a charge of assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

John Paul Ramirez, 27, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Jose Luis Acosta Jr., 30, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

Rafael Juarez, 54, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

Ponciano Torres, 49, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

Hollis McWilliams, 34, was indicted on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and four counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, all of which are state jail felonies.

EVADING ARREST

Joseph Joaquin Garcia, 32, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

David Mustane Grimes, 26, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Donald Lee Hill, 39, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

Jesus Javier Marquez, 19, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Ashley Aldaz Palma, 19, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Merwyn B. Parker, 50, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Eduardo Viescas IV, 35, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FORGERY

Justin Javon Navy, 31, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

Claudia Torres Delgado, 34, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

Tommy James Morris, 26, was indicted on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both of which are state jail felonies.

HINDERING APPREHENSION OF FELON

Dana Danielle Jordan, 32, was indicted on a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, a third-degree felony.

INJURY TO CHILD

Kyle Jacob Edwards, 31, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child (family violence), a third-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Brendon Kyle Groom, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Mario Nevarez, 52, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Johnny Ray Rollie Jr., 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Crystal Marie Sanders, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Billy Gordon Barton, 61, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Robert Dillon Brandenburg, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Ezekiel Casas, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

Daniel Fabela, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

PROHIBITED WEAPON

Devean Hernandez, 17, was indicted on a charge of prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony.

ROBBERY

Eric James Bonilla, 29, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Zamien Jesse Mays, 17, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Davontay M. Valle, 18, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Mario P. Chavez, 30, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

Brandon Lance Mendoza, 31, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

Gregorio Meza Ugarte, 30, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a third-degree felony.

THEFT

Jamie Lynn Burns, 46, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.

Asa Dwayne Dagley, 51, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.

Pedro R. Elias Quinones, 28, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Wesley Robert Dyer, 29, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

Michael Shelton Kerr, 30, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION

Christopher Nicholas Larizza, 30, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, a third-degree felony.

Jose Rene Tabarez Jr., 35, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER

Akeem Baiyon Tisdom, 26, was indicted on a charge of violation of a protective order, a third-degree felony.