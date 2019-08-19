INDICTMENTS: August 19, 2019

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

MAY 9, 2019

SEXUAL ASSAULT

>> Francisco Acosta, 67, was indicted on four counts of sexual assault, all of which are second-degree felonies.

MAY 28, 2019

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

>> Manuel Rodriguez Sandate Jr., 19, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief, a state jail felony.

JUNE 24, 2019

FORGERY

>> Anthony Jerrod Hardy, 37, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a state jail felony.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Holly Lee Ann Searcy, 24, was indicted on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a second-degree felony; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

>> Isabel Villa Silva, 46, was indicted on three counts of possession of child pornography, all of which are third-degree felonies.

JULY 9, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Fred Rodriguez Jr., 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Donovan Michael Breath, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

THEFT

>> David Urias Suchil, 44, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Jesus Manuel Hernandez, 48, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

JULY 29

ASSAULT

>> Danny Le, 33, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Demesio Hernandez, 22, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Melissa Carrasco Sierra, 53, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> David Anthony Sandoval, 25, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Rowland Lee Brooks, 52, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Lacoy Oshay Hawkins, 41, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

>> Bryan Lee Conner, 32, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

>> David Seth Moore, 25, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

>> Esau Estrada, 39, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

>> Ray Evertt Smith, 37, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Jamie Gage Mullins, 24, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions, a third-degree felony.

>> Mason Aurelio Pando, 19, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Connor Brandon Harris, 22, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Billy Joe Pitchford, 37, was indicted on charges of assault on a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle, both of which are third-degree felonies.

BURGLARY

>> Veronica Martinez Parra, 36, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Amanda Cruz, 38, was indicted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Randy Byrd, 59, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Sammy Lee Goff, 58, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Benjamin Granado Marquez, 40, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Joel Huey Linsley, 37, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Connor Brandon Harris, 22, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Caleb Earl Sowards, 20, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> Ricardo Mariscal, 34, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> Jared Allen Moersch, 23, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Israel Zarate, 21, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Eduardo Lozoya, 25, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, both of which are third-degree felonies.

>> Brandon Lewis Babcock, 32, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FORGERY

>> Oscar Lujan, 31, was indicted on two counts of forgery of a financial instrument, both of which are state jail felonies.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED PERSON

>> Yoandris Sanchez Reynaldo, 34, was indicted on a charge of recklessly causing bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a state jail felony.

>> Marissa Kay Greer, 28, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

>> Josepaz Alaniz Carrillo, 32, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

>> Stephanie Renae Stuchell, 26, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child by omission (family violence), a state jail felony.

>> Sean Maggio, 47, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child by omission (family violence), a state jail felony.

INTOXICATION ASSAULT/MANSLAUGHTER

>> Benjamin Ramos, 34, was indicted on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury; and driving while intoxicated, third or more, both of which are third-degree felonies.

>> John Hunt, 52, was indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Jesse Ray Jackson, 36, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

>> Matthew John Castaneda, 39, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

>> Roy Garcia Jr., 38, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

>> Kenneth Gregory, 51, was indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, all of which are third-degree felonies.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Gerald Lee Perna, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Quinten Davis McLaughlin, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Ramon Levario, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Alexander Marshall, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Savanah Lavonn Wilson, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> David Lane McGill, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Adrian Alejandro Guijarro, 24, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Rachel Smith Granado, 45, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Benjamin Gamboa, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Ramon Flores Jr., 48, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Victor Emmanuel Fernandez, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Benjamin Garza, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Belinda Kay Compton, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Ulyssess Suarez, 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Gregorio Zubiate Jr., 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Juan Gabriel Sanchez, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Eric L. Sanchez, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Matthew Lashuan Dukes, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Nathan David Bermea, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Reymundo M. Ramirez, 35, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Iris Esperanza Porras, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Jared Aranda, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Daniel Hermosillo Ortiz, 24, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Nino Nuger, 27, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> David Carrasco Mendoza, 41, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Eithan Anthony Alvarado, 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Jose Anton Loera, 41, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Larry Leon, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Dashema Lore Idlebird, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Samuel Hermosillo, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Ruben Botello Cuellar, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Casey Lynn Rowland, 41, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Joel Carrasco, 41, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Jacob Francisco Skinner, 35, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Catherine M. Rushing, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Randy Eugene Ramsey, 46, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Jose Javier Ceniceros, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Guadalupe Garcia Anaya, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Jeran Tim Loschiavo, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Christy Wilson Wade, 46, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Ryan Dale Adkins, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Nestor Pablo Franco, 36, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

>> Dolores Christina Arme, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony.

RACING ON HIGHWAY/CAUSE INJURY

>> Alberto Daniel Rodriguez, 26, was indicted on a charge of racing on a highway and causing bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

>> Alian Ruiz Soto, 34, was indicted on a charge of racing on a highway and causing bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

RETALIATION

>> Keith Bernard Evans, 52, was indicted on a charge of retaliation, a third-degree felony.

ROBBERY

>> Michael Wayne Bizzell, 42, was indicted on charges of robbery and possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, both of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Israel Vasquez Jr., 42, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

>> Edward L. Gee, 58, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register with previous convictions, felony unassigned.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Alex Christian Perez, 27, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> James Dale Babcock, 45, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Jose Valles, 32, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm another, a state jail felony.

>> Gustavo Gallardo Mendoza, 53, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm another, a state jail felony.

THEFT

>> James Earl Perkins, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

>> Sharon Lorraine Whenry, 58, was indicted on a charge of theft, a first-degree felony.

>> Ricardo Villa Munoz, 37, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Monica Gonzalez, 36, was indicted on a charge of enhanced theft with two or more prior convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Jaren Scott Brians, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Michelle Lara, 50, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> J. Ross Lara, 27, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Jesus Dominguez, 19, was indicted on charges of theft of a firearm; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Lacy John Connally, 50, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.

>> Javier Vasquez Guzman, 38, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> James Stanolevich, 41, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Aaron Sherman, 29, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Andrew Gabriel Garcia, 24, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Kaleb Bruce Queen, 22, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Shannon Otha Cooper, 53, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Raven Joshua Taylor, 18, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Anthony Joe Aranda, 28, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, both of which are third-degree felonies.

>> Merary Longoria, 37, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.