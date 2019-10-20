INDICTMENTS: Oct. 21

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

May 14, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> David Randall Siplinger, 56, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), less than one gram, a state jail felony.

June 24, 2019

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Robert Lance Ahnert, 42, was indicted on five counts of credit card or debit card abuse, all of which are state jail felonies.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Christopher Carranza Mora, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

AugUST 12, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Juan-Manuel Sanchez Parra, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

AugUST 19, 2019

THEFT

>> Anthony Carl Williams, 43, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

SeptEMBER 9, 2019

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Enrique Mendoza Rodriguez, 52, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Jonathan Pete Fuentes, 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

THEFT

>> Christopher Johnson, 28, was indicted on a charge of theft from a person, a state jail felony.

OctOBER 1, 2019

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

>> Jack N. Sparkman, 53, was indicted on a charge of accident involving injury, felony unassigned.

ASSAULT

>> George Doyle Allen, 21, was indicted on charges of assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony; and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, a state jail felony.

>> Thomas Bright, 34, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Alton Ray Coursey, 32, was indicted on charges of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions and assault by impeding breath or circulation, both of which are third-degree felonies.

>> Hector Manuel Dominguez, 42, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

>> Charles Emer, 44, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

>> Donna Lee Fowler, 50, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Steven Conrad Garcia, 34, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions, a third-degree felony.

>> Jose Manuel Guevara Jr., 41, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions, a third-degree felony.

>> Craig Duane Harrell, 47, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Brandon Kristopher Melton, 31, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

>> Roger David Miller, 38, was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Shanestie Denise Rolle, 28, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Francisco Javier Subia, 49, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Erica Nichole Torres, 32, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Michael Shae Wagner, 36, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Joli Hernandez, 27, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

>> Brittany Massey, 22, was indicted on six counts of burglary of a building, all of which are state jail felonies.

>> Alex Nathan Morales, 19, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Patrick Ortiz, 36, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Angelica Rodriguez, 21, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Fernando Rodriguez, 25, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Julian Segura, 52, was indicted on two counts of burglary of a building, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Ashlyn Faith Walker, 21, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

>> April Walker, 39, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

DEADLY CONDUCT

>> Joeabel Montana Zarate, 23, was indicted on charges of deadly conduct and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the premises of a facility that sells alcohol, both of which are third-degree felonies.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Miguel Angel Aguirre, 38, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Steven Linley Hale, 32, was indicted on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more; and evading arrest with a vehicle, both of which are third-degree felonies.

>> Victor Leyva Jr., 36, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Alonso Tavarez, 39, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Michael Rosalio Williams, 36, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

ESCAPE

>> Ricardo Reyna, 19, was indicted on charges of escape causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony; and assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Joe Zamora Chavez Jr., 29, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Hector Marquez Cruz, 40, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Lyman Billy Dennis, 39, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Cesar Ivan Duran-Esquivel, 22, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Raymond Earl Freeman, 39, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> Gonzalo Albertano Guzman, 24, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Dmarion Dajohn Jackson, 22, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> Casey Ryan Nance, 29, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Daniel Rodriguez, 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Catarino Ybarra, 29, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a state jail felony.

FAILURE TO STOP/RENDER AID

>> Jose Angel Ramirez, 46, was indicted on a charge of failure to stop and render aid, felony unassigned.

FORGERY

>> Oscar Ontiveros Acosta, 58, was indicted on a charge of forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities), a third-degree felony.

>> Daniel Abelardo Saiz, 29, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Sean Michael Tolliver, 35, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than five items but less than 10 items, a third-degree felony.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

>> Alfonso Montoya, 38, was indicted on a charge of harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Rebekah Leeann Picket, 28, was indicted on a charge of harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony.

HINDERING APPREHENSION OF FELON

>> Monica Mendez Aguirre, 30, was indicted on a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, a third-degree felony.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Richard K. Seibold, 44, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Tania Harris, 24, was indicted on a charge of recklessly causing bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a second-degree felony.

>> Jonathan Dani Juarez-Sanchez, 32, was indicted on a charge of recklessly causing bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a state jail felony.

>> Phillip Don Lesley, 47, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

>> Christopher Ornelas Lopez, 24, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

>> Allison Vincent Schuetz, 43, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

>> Joann Valdez Simmers, 43, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

>> Hector Francisco Ramirez Tarango, 42, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

INTOXICATION ASSAULT

>> Daniel Lopez Jr., 22, was indicted on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> John Walker Conaway, 50, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Cameron Kostelaz, 40, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Valeria Vanessa Lopez, 28, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

MURDER

>> David Silvas, 36, was indicted on charges of murder, a first-degree felony; and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

>> Jesse Dwight Connally, 71, was indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, all of which are third degree felonies.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Alex Riley Ethridge, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Christopher Lee Hart, 27, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Gerardo Loya, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Rodrigo Najera Loya, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

ROBBERY

>> Ervin Lajerald Jones, 25, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

>> Kristina Tiara Riley, 23, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

>> Diana Rodriguez, 45, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

SEXUAL ABUSE/ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> David Ray King, 62, was indicted on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, a first-degree felony; and a charge of indecency with a child by exposure, a third-degree felony.

>> Deonta Starling, 20, was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

>> Jarayveon Shamar White, 19, was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

STALKING

>> Brian Hunt, 47, was indicted on a charge of stalking, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Zachary Lee Gallagher, 47, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Mia Rose Mondragon, 27, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Bryan Acosta, 19, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud or harm another, a state jail felony.

>> Angel Marrufo, 19, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud or harm another, a state jail felony.

>> Jerry Jayce Rush, 21, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a third-degree felony.

THEFT

>> Steven Bobbitt, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Jason Anthony Ferris, 38, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

>> Rudi Lyn Granado, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Justin Lyle Hardaway, 31, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> David Dale Llanez, 44, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

>> Cody Wayne McCord, 35, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (copper), a state jail felony.

>> Belinda Diana Parum, 57, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Julio Cesar Solis, 43, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Christian Javier Tavarez, 19, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Caitlin Danielle Barker, 31, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Dusty Dale Grubbs, 22, was indicted on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a previous conviction, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Daniel Patino, 20, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Rodney Paul Southerland, 49, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Cesar Marquez Tarango, 38, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Jesse Anthony Villescas III, 20, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Eric David Pisony, 32, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.