  • January 22, 2020

Wilson pleads not guilty on all counts - Odessa American: Courts

Wilson pleads not guilty on all counts

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 12:07 pm

Wilson pleads not guilty on all counts By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

The man dubbed the Odessa “serial” shooter pleaded not guilty to all five charges, including murder, that he has been indicted on during his arraignment on Wednesday morning.

Troy Lee Wilson, 37, sat quietly in shackles as he awaited his arraignment in the 358th District courtroom of Judge Stacy Trotter.

At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Wilson’s court appointed attorney, Michael McLeaish, stepped away from the courtroom to talk for several minutes.

In December Wilson was indicted on one count of murder, first-degree felony, and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felony. The charges stem from a string of shootings that left one man dead and another hospitalized and many Odessans afraid of another random gunman following the Aug. 31 mass shooting that left 7 dead and 25 others injured.

Wilson seemed to target motorists who were having car trouble.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 12:07 pm.

