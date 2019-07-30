INDICTMENTS: July 9, 2019

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on July 9, 2019. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

>> Rain Heart, 32, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Michael Anthony Baker, 44, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Jose Luis Fino, 38, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Terry Wayne Woody, 55, was indicted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Julian Mendoza Garcia, 35, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Benjamin Dee Storts, 35, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Justin Smith Williams, 27, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Ladonna Kay Stroope, 46, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Lucky Merlin Orlowsky, 32, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> George Martinez, 33, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

>> Raymond Earl Freeman, 39, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the premises of a facility that sells alcohol, all of which are third-degree felonies.

>> Joseph Andrew Reyes, 29, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED PERSON

>> Andrew Saenz Torres, 46, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> John Cris Montez, 41, was indicted on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

ONLINE SOLICITATION OF MINOR

>> Jordan Lane Kidwell, 22, was indicted on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Orlando Gutierrez, 65, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Cody Ryan Cox, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> James Thomas Cothern, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Edward Warren III, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Oscar Michael Towns, 60, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Brandt Edward McLendon, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Christopher Wayne Humble, 41, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Baily Necole Mata, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Chad Marion Hall, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Keila Dion Wright, 56, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Tyler Ryan Sullivan, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Isaac Payen, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Concepcion Duenas Lopez, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Quinn Bry Latiolais, 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Esmel Colombe Garcia, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Natalie Lynn Fincher, 50, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Jesus Amando Alvarez, 48, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Chase Alan Savage, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Priscilla Wilson, 47, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Victor Jerome Morgan, 28, as indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Dolores Ofelia Leal, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Joshua William Perry, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Donise Helms, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Darkkar Wellyn Thurman, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Scott Hinds, 46, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Heather Lavonn Rutledge, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Cheyenne Allen, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Andrew Matthew Manzano, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Edgar Rubio Montano, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Casey William Kostelaz, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Fred Rodriguez Jr., 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Alfred Gerrod Jones, 48, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Destinee Marie Garza, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Jacob Miles Cassell, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Savannah Cadena, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Donovan Michael Breath, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Matthew Isaiah Barraza, 27, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Javier Raul Rojo, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams, a first-degree felony.

ROBBERY

>> Jose Husai Aguilar, 19, was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, both of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Angel Anzaldua, 18, was indicted on four counts of aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Martin Payen Fierro Jr., 18, was indicted on four counts of aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Jorge Garcia, 20, was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, both of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Phoenix Renteria Granado, 21, was indicted on four counts of aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Christopher Mojica, 28, was indicted on four counts of aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Andrew Jalaun Templeton, 18, was indicted on three counts of aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Aaron Joseph Vidal, 35, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

>> Louis Christopher Cowan, 18, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

SEXUAL ABUSE/ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Pedro Hinostro Fernandez, 27, was indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

>> Saul Salinas, 23, was indicted on three counts of sexual assault of a child, all of which are second-degree felonies.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Dustin Joseph Palm, 35, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> David Rodriguez, 50, was indicted on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Brea Michelle Wood, 43, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

THEFT

>> Steven Pena, 34, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> John Alan Holett, 30, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> David Urias Suchil, 44, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Aaron Charles Hearon, 32, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Christopher Rojero Sosa, 39, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Jesus Manuel Hernandez, 48, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

>> Eric Alvarado Palma, 28, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.