  • February 7, 2020

Lawyer for man charged with murder waives arraignment - Odessa American: Courts

Lawyer for man charged with murder waives arraignment

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 6:00 pm

Lawyer for man charged with murder waives arraignment

The man who claimed self defense after he stabbed another man to death in Odessa had his arraignment waived on Friday.

Michael Leldon Shults, 37, was not present with the other 13 inmates attending their arraignment around noon in the 161st District Court of Judge John Smith. Shults’s attorney, Justin Low, who also wasn’t present, waived the arraignment.

Shults was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center after he was indicted by an Ector County grand jury on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony. He has one bond totaling $400,000.

The reported fatal stabbing happened at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 28, 2019, in the 1900 block of North Lincoln Avenue, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Officers reportedly arrived at the residence to find 57-year-old Roy Reeves lying on the ground in the front yard with multiple stab wounds to his torso. Witnesses at the scene stated the suspect was inside the residence.

The suspect, identified as Shults, exited near the backyard wearing glasses, blue jeans and a black jacket, the previous article stated. As he was lying on the ground, he stated the knife was in his front right pocket.

Officers reportedly removed a black knife from him and he was placed in handcuffs. The knife had blood on it.

Shults stated he stabbed Reeves in self defense, the previous article stated.

Officers reportedly asked him to stop and read him his Miranda Rights and he refused to answer any more questions.

Reeves was transported to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel, an OPD press release detailed.

