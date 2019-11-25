INDICTMENTS: Nov. 25

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.
JULY 29, 2019
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Jose Javier Ceniceros, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
AUG. 12, 2019
INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED
>> Lorenzo Montoya, 47, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
AUG. 19, 2019
COCKFIGHTING
>> Ivan Rodriguez, 22, was indicted on a charge of causing or participating in the earnings of cockfighting, a state jail felony.
SEPT. 9, 2019
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Haley Nicole Sterling, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Roger Holt Williams Jr., 48, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
OCT. 15, 2019
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
>> Precious Calicutt, 22, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
NOV. 4, 2019
ASSAULT
>> Casey Johnson, 38, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
>> Alyssa Mariah Madrigal, 22, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), both of which are second-degree felonies.
>> Frank Martinez, 29, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.
>> Flavio Fernando Ramirez, 20, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
>> Corey Chance Salter, 21, was indicted on charges of assault on a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and enhanced theft of an elderly individual, all of which are third-degree felonies.
>> Christopher Earlijah Sledge, 24, was indicted on charges of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony; and attempting to take or taking a weapon from an officer and evading arrest with a previous conviction, both of which are state jail felonies.
>> Ashlie Paige Stockton, 24, was indicted on two counts of assault on a public servant and two counts of harassment of a public servant, all of which are third-degree felonies.
CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE
>> Luis Arturo Jimenez, 43, was indicted on a charge of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.
CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE
>> Hannah Nicole Moore, 19, was indicted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
>> Gilbert Avila, 45, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> Frederico Martinez Garcia, 49, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> Matthew Gonzales, 25, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> Chad Regan Kilgore, 41, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> David Vences, 32, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
EVADING ARREST
>> Jeremiah Johnson, 35, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
>> Gilbert Luera Jr., 34, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Jesus Olivas, 17, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
>> Danny Orozco, 33, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Ryne Anthony Ponce, 35, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Manuel Melendez Rodriguez, 52, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Jason Villarreal, 37, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.
>> Rafael Tommy Zamorano, 18, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION
>> Brian O. Savoy, 40, was indicted on two counts of failure to comply with registration requirements, both of which are third-degree felonies.
FORGERY
>> Brendon Kyle Groom, 28, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.
>> Sylvia Rascon, 25, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.
INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED
>> Jason Emory Anderson, 50, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
INTOXICATION ASSAULT
>> Stevenson Paagyow, 23, was indicted on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
OBSTRUCTION/RETALIATION
>> Jerry Lebron Caperton, 28, was indicted on a charge of obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony.
ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
>> Adriel Jonah Flores, 17, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, felony unassigned.
>> Jesse Ramon Knighton, 20, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, felony unassigned.
>> Jesus Antonio Perez, 20, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, felony unassigned.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Frank Alan Lopez, 19, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony; and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM
>> Jesus Alfredo Garcia, 31, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.
>> Erica Lynne Robertson, 35, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.
>> Robert Shane Weaver, 30, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.
ROBBERY
>> Alan Leroy Johnson, 53, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.
SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER
>> Kevin Dion Black Debose, 46, was indicted on two counts of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register with a previous conviction, felony unassigned.
STALKING
>> Ralpheale Bershuad Moses, 31, was indicted on a charge of stalking, a third-degree felony.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
>> Elsa Varela Becerra, 47, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Amber Michelle Bodie, 19, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Jairo Allen Franco, 28, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
>> Tomas David Contreras Leyva, 56, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Marco Levy Moreno, 18, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Jacie Danielle Villanueva, 20, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD
>> Gilberto Holguin Dominguez, 34, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud or harm another, a state jail felony.
THEFT
>> Derek Devine, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Matthew Todd Kelly, 27, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
>> Mark Ed Marichalar, 31, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.
>> Christopher Robert Reaza, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
>> Randy Lee Smith, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.
>> Ashley Rae Williams, 39, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
>> Holten Cole Parker, 20, was indicted on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, both of which are state jail felonies.
>> Sloane Victoria Sherwood, 27, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON
>> Stephanie Escamilla, 28, was indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon on the premises of a facility that sells alcohol, a third-degree felony.
>> Salvador Moises Flores, 18, was indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapons-free zone, a state jail felony.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
>> Joe Luis Escobedo, 43, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.