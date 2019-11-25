  • November 25, 2019

INDICTMENTS: Nov. 25

INDICTMENTS: Nov. 25

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 6:00 am

INDICTMENTS: Nov. 25

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

 

JULY 29, 2019

 

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Jose Javier Ceniceros, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

 

 

AUG. 12, 2019

 

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Lorenzo Montoya, 47, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

 

 

AUG. 19, 2019

 

COCKFIGHTING

>> Ivan Rodriguez, 22, was indicted on a charge of causing or participating in the earnings of cockfighting, a state jail felony.

 

 

SEPT. 9, 2019

 

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Haley Nicole Sterling, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Roger Holt Williams Jr., 48, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

 

 

OCT. 15, 2019

 

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Precious Calicutt, 22, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

 

 

NOV. 4, 2019

 

ASSAULT

>> Casey Johnson, 38, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

>> Alyssa Mariah Madrigal, 22, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), both of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Frank Martinez, 29, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Flavio Fernando Ramirez, 20, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Corey Chance Salter, 21, was indicted on charges of assault on a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and enhanced theft of an elderly individual, all of which are third-degree felonies.

>> Christopher Earlijah Sledge, 24, was indicted on charges of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony; and attempting to take or taking a weapon from an officer and evading arrest with a previous conviction, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Ashlie Paige Stockton, 24, was indicted on two counts of assault on a public servant and two counts of harassment of a public servant, all of which are third-degree felonies.

 

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

>> Luis Arturo Jimenez, 43, was indicted on a charge of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

 

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Hannah Nicole Moore, 19, was indicted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.

 

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Gilbert Avila, 45, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Frederico Martinez Garcia, 49, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Matthew Gonzales, 25, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Chad Regan Kilgore, 41, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> David Vences, 32, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

 

EVADING ARREST

>> Jeremiah Johnson, 35, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Gilbert Luera Jr., 34, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Jesus Olivas, 17, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Danny Orozco, 33, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Ryne Anthony Ponce, 35, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Manuel Melendez Rodriguez, 52, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Jason Villarreal, 37, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> Rafael Tommy Zamorano, 18, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

 

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Brian O. Savoy, 40, was indicted on two counts of failure to comply with registration requirements, both of which are third-degree felonies.

 

FORGERY

>> Brendon Kyle Groom, 28, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

>> Sylvia Rascon, 25, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

 

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Jason Emory Anderson, 50, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

 

INTOXICATION ASSAULT

>> Stevenson Paagyow, 23, was indicted on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

 

OBSTRUCTION/RETALIATION

>> Jerry Lebron Caperton, 28, was indicted on a charge of obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony.

 

ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

>> Adriel Jonah Flores, 17, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, felony unassigned.

>> Jesse Ramon Knighton, 20, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, felony unassigned.

>> Jesus Antonio Perez, 20, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, felony unassigned.

 

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Frank Alan Lopez, 19, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony; and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

 

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

>> Jesus Alfredo Garcia, 31, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

>> Erica Lynne Robertson, 35, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

>> Robert Shane Weaver, 30, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

 

ROBBERY

>> Alan Leroy Johnson, 53, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

 

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

>> Kevin Dion Black Debose, 46, was indicted on two counts of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register with a previous conviction, felony unassigned.

 

STALKING

>> Ralpheale Bershuad Moses, 31, was indicted on a charge of stalking, a third-degree felony.

 

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Elsa Varela Becerra, 47, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Amber Michelle Bodie, 19, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Jairo Allen Franco, 28, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

>> Tomas David Contreras Leyva, 56, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Marco Levy Moreno, 18, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Jacie Danielle Villanueva, 20, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

 

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Gilberto Holguin Dominguez, 34, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud or harm another, a state jail felony.

 

THEFT

>> Derek Devine, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Matthew Todd Kelly, 27, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Mark Ed Marichalar, 31, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.

>> Christopher Robert Reaza, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Randy Lee Smith, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

>> Ashley Rae Williams, 39, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

 

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Holten Cole Parker, 20, was indicted on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Sloane Victoria Sherwood, 27, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

 

UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON

>> Stephanie Escamilla, 28, was indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon on the premises of a facility that sells alcohol, a third-degree felony.

>> Salvador Moises Flores, 18, was indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapons-free zone, a state jail felony.

 

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Joe Luis Escobedo, 43, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

 

 

 

