Former Monahans police officer sentenced 87 months in prison

A former Monahans police officer was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison and fines totaling $40,000 on a child pornography charge, a Department of Justice press release detailed.

Marshal Lacy Hobbs, 36, of Andrews was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge David Counts also ordered Hobbs to pay fines of $30,000, $5,000 for the Amy and Vicky Child Pornography Victim Restitution Improvement Act and $5,000 for the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, the press release detailed.

The press release stated that Hobbs pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography on Dec. 19, 2019. Court records showed Hobbs knowingly engaged in social media communications on his cell phone with a female he knew to under 18 and he received multiple videos and images of that minor female engaging in sexually explicit activity.

“When an officer who has sworn to protect his community instead decides to target a child for exploitation, we will be relentless in seeking justice. I am pleased with the sentence imposed today,” U.S. Attorney John F. Bash stated in the press release.

The Texas Rangers investigated this case along with the Andrews Police Department, the press release detailed. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shane Chriesman prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.