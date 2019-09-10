INDICTMENTS: August 12, 2019

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Aug. 12, 2019. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD

>> Herolinda Dominguez, 46, was indicted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

ASSAULT

>> Nuru Omar Abdulkadir, 57, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Sondra Madewell, 53, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Juan Garcia Guerrero, 38, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Laura Ann Ramirez, 28, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Luis Fino Nabarrette III, 38, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Diesel Dawayne Roe, 23, was indicted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.

>> Kristopher Dean Putnam, 33, was indicted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.

>> Victor I. Tijani, 24, was indicted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Leslyn Marie Kelso, 50, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Gloria Lane Chavez, 70, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Samuel Garrett Rutledge, 19, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and four counts of burglary of a building, all of which are state jail felonies.

>> Rojelio Tobar Jr., 25, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Kayla Deanda, 19, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Raul Garza Rios Jr., 54, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements, a third-degree felony.

FORGERY

>> Victoria Christine Ybarra, 25, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Raul Oscar Ramirez, 48, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED PERSON

>> Lorenzo Montoya, 47, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

>> Jasmine Mendoza, 18, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

INTOXICATED MANSLAUGHTER

>> Angelica Garcia, 36, was indicted on two counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are second-degree felonies.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Isaul Lares Galindo, 23, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

>> Jason Wayne Evans, 44, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

>> Paul Coleman, 62, was indicted on three counts of possession of child pornography, all of which are third-degree felonies.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Dedrick Dewayne Thompson, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, a state jail felony.

>> Roberto Moreno, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, a state jail felony.

>> Jovontai Keyshown Green, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, a state jail felony.

>> Kandwani Carthon, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, a state jail felony.

>> Bruce Lee Fletcher, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Juan Carlos Compean, 24, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Nolan Kyle Farmer, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> George Lewis Burleson, 52, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Samantha Jo Fennewald, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Ramon Aryok Zavala, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Linda Jean Warren, 47, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Javier Franco Sandoval, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Willie Ray Myles, 58, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Yalixa Martinez, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Savannah Lujan, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Gaby Leon Lucero, 41, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> David Charles Lewis, 59, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Marty Dale Howard, 60, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Aida Aurora Rodriguez Herrera, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Fabio Barragan, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Samuel Valencia, 57, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> George Randy Pratt, 56, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Jayda Nicole Palmour, 35, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Christina Renee McKinley, 46, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Kevin Ross Huffman, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Robert Kelton Graham, 41, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Raidel Esperon Gonzalez, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Richard James Gonzales, 27, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Matthew Derio Castillo, 26, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Eli Carbajal, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Lazaro Bojorquez Jr., 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Gage Rylan Sayles, 17, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Ignacio Morales, 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Alejandro Chavez Montoya, 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Garrhet Wayne May, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Nikki Lnette Durham, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Clinton Dale McCorkle, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Mariah Alee Gonzalez, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Stephen Ace Rodriguez, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Juan-Manuel Sanchez Parra, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Peter Alexander Estrada Jr., 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Luis Hector Barreras, 26, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Justin Tanner Alvarado, 27, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Sonia Yvette Ordunez, 47, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Ignacio Ray Gomez, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Michael Frazier, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Ira McBride Cannon, 27, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Eliud Rendon, 26, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Samuel Moreno, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> David Lujan Holguin, 24, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Wesland Adame Galindo, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Jeffery Hightower, 35, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Dean Allan Womack, 43, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Alexis Lynn Fabila, 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Larry Neil Covington, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

>> Ruben Zamora, 26, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

ROBBERY

>> Reynaldo Rodriguez, 18, was indicted on four counts of aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Charles Dewayne Bryant, 56, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Kimberly Pineda, 17, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Amia Holbert, 18, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Cipriano Rodrigues Flotte, 57, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Amanda Leanne Jackson, 30, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Octavio Antonio Gutierrez, 56, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record, a third-degree felony.

THEFT

>> Adrian Herrera, 29, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Ricardo Uribe, 23, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Dillon Marcel Stepp, 23, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Dionne Meridyth Ward, 44, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

>> Caleb Danaris Givens, 26, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

>> Tramanine Vashun Barrett, 32, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

>> Christopher Joe Scott, 32, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.