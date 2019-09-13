  • September 13, 2019

Grand jury indicts man, woman on separate murder charges

Grand jury indicts man, woman on separate murder charges

Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 4:15 pm

Odessa American

A 22-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were each indicted by an Ector County grand jury on a charge of murder.

Raul Julian Vega, 22, was indicted on charges of murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Courtney Chelle Rice, 34, was indicted on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

Those indictments came as the Ector County grand jury met on Aug. 19.

Vega has two bonds totaling $1 million and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show. Rice has one bond totaling $500,000 and still in jail as of Friday afternoon.

Vega is the second man indicted in connection to the death of 37-year-old Armando Nunez.

Jesus Zermeno was indicted May 7, 2018, on charges of murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was reportedly arrested by U.S. Marshalls Feb. 20, 2018, in Ojinaga, Mexico, before he was extradited back to Ector County.

Nunez was reportedly shot several times and emergency medical services were called to the scene for Nunez, but he did not survive.

A second victim, Rocky Hernandez, was shot twice and survived, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Zermeno was found guilty of murder of Nunez and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of Hernandez on Aug. 29, an Ector County District Attorney’s Office release detailed. Zermeno was sentenced 60 years for murder and 20 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sentences will run concurrent.

Rice reportedly shot and killed her 48-year-old boyfriend, Jose Melendez Hernandez, on April 2. The fatal shooting was reported at 2:08 a.m. April 2 in the 2100 block of Stoner Road, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

Deputies located Hernandez on a bed with a gunshot wound to the face, an ECSO affidavit stated. The gun was a Smith and Wesson Governor .45 caliber revolver.

Hernandez was transported to the emergency room of Medical Center Hospital where he died, the affidavit detailed.

Deputies located an unidentified witness in the residence who reportedly heard Rice and Hernandez arguing and a short time later heard a loud noise. The witness stated in the affidavit that Rice told her that she had shot Hernandez.

Deputies interviewed Rice after reading her Miranda Warning and at that time she admitted to shooting Hernandez and then calling 911, the affidavit stated.

Posted in , on Friday, September 13, 2019 4:15 pm.

