Man indicted on charge of online solicitation of girl, 16

A 22-year-old man was indicted by an Ector County grand jury for reportedly talking and attempting to engage in sexual activity with a girl that confirmed she was 16 years old.

Jordan Lane Kidwell was indicted on charge of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, on July 9.

Odessa Police Department officers were reportedly dispatched to the Imperial Motel, located at 221 W. Second St. for a welfare check. A 16-year-old girl stated she had been talking to a man on a dating site named Plenty of Fish.

The 16-year-old showed officers her interaction with Kidwell and it showed his intent and desire to engage sexually with the girl, an OPD affidavit detailed. The girl also confirmed with Kidwell that she was 16 years old.

Kidwell and the girl agreed to meet in person, the affidavit stated.

Kidwell reportedly kissed her and touched her breasts while in the room. The girl reportedly stated she didn’t feel comfortable with the contact and made excuses to avoid sexual intercourse.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said over the phone on Tuesday morning that Kidwell’s charge for indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, is still pending.

Kidwell was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 1, he has two bonds totaling $50,000 and he was still in custody of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.