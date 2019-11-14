  • November 14, 2019

Man pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison in 2018 fatal carjacking - Odessa American: Courts

Man pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison in 2018 fatal carjacking

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 4:32 pm

A man pled guilty to fatally shooting a 26-year-old man during a carjacking in 2018, an Ector County District Attorney’s press release detailed.

Michael Silvas, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to capital murder, a first-degree felony, for causing the death of Ryan Stebbins.

The 36-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Silvas also pleaded guilty as part of a plea in the dismissed capital murder of Fred McNeal. The victims’ families supported this plea.

The fatal shooting of Stebbins happened around 12:45 a.m. Feb. 1, 2018, in the 2200 block of Richmond Street, a previous Odessa American article detailed. Stebbins had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Stebbins was reportedly killed during a carjacking. The stolen vehicle was recovered by Odessa Police Department around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 1, 2018, in the 4300 block of Westcliff Road.

