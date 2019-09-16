INDICTMENTS: August 16, 2019

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Aug. 19, 2019. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

>> Mario N. Baeza, 27, was indicted on a charge of assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Oscar S. Baeza, 36, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Juan C. Cavazos, 32, was indicted on a charge of assault by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Mykal Gutierrez, 23, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Brandon Lee Massoth, 30, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Zade Draven Mendoza, 19, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Jesus M. Ortiz, 30, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

CREDIT CARD ABUSE

>> Renee Reeves, 49, was indicted on a charge of credit card abuse, a state jail felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Enrique Leon Jr., 58, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Rudy Moreno, 31, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Daniel Jay Morrell, 57, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Joedaniel Alvarez, 17, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> D’Morriyon Rayvon Breaux, 17, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Paulo Andres Delgadillo, 30, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Freddie Lee Gomez, 33, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Tomas Christopher Madrid, 25, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Gordon Deante Palmer, 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Jaime Fuentes Vargas, 36, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FAILURE TO STOP/RENDER AID

>> Jared Isiah Esquivel, 18, was indicted on charges of failure to stop and render aid, felony unassigned; and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FORGERY

>> David E. Argumaniz, 41, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

>> Erik Madrid, 20, was indicted on a charge of forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities), a third-degree felony.

>> William Matthew Martinez, 40, was indicted on two counts of forgery, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Guadalupe Baeza Payen III, 43, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

ILLEGAL DUMPING

>> Ricardo None Cantu, 44, was indicted on three counts of illegal dumping, all of which are state jail felonies.

INJURY TO CHILD

>> Brandon Hernandez, 26, was indicted on a charge of recklessly causing bodily injury to a child, a state jail felony.

INTOXICATION ASSAULT

>> Priscilla Lizeth Gonzalez, 31, was indicted on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and evading arrest with a vehicle, both of which are third-degree felonies.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Christopher Joe Scott, 32, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

MURDER

>> Courtney Chelle Rice, 34, was indicted on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

>> Raul Julian Vega, 22, was indicted on charges of murder, a first-degree felony; and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Eksel Carrasco, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Augustus Julius Chapman, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds, a third-degree felony.

>> Sarah Jean Dossey, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Cesar Ruben Escarcega, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Heriberto Rios Guardiola, 47, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Paul John Landa, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Casey Lawhorn, 41, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Alecia Jade Mabry, 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Jonathan Parramore, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Francisco Ramirez, 59, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Charles Robert Renfro, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Donny Ray Roberts, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Michael Angel Robles Jr., 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Ricky Dain Rodgers, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Brandon J. Rodriguez, 26, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, a state jail felony.

>> Javier Romero, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, a state jail felony.

>> Lauren Nicole Stevens, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Pedro Manuel-Alda Valenzuela, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, a state jail felony.

>> Elizabeth Ann Whitecotton, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Yhai Mene Ray Woodard, 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Jerry Lee Bass, 31, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Edward Navarette, 24, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Mya Lanell Patterson, 19, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Alfredo Sanchez Benjume, 25, was indicted on two counts of tampering with a governmental record, both of which are third-degree felonies.

THEFT

>> Cristobal Guerra Amaya, 17, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Astruc Diaz, 26, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Lereshio Kenyatta Hodges, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Kristina Lynne Medina, 47, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Herman Ramirez, 58, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Rodney E. Ramon, 53, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Iram Arzate Rangel, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Jonathan Rodriguez, 18, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> James Patrick Steinhauer, 35, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

>> Anthony Carl Williams, 43, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Jose Manuel Yanez, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Ian Jacob Collins, 21, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Cornell Waking Dalton, 47, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Jesse Martinez, 32, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Laura Zubia Melendez, 46, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Andrew Cody Ussery, 32, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Edgar Reynosa Villa, 42, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Heath Aaron Holdeman, 36, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

>> Ken Quezada, 37, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

>> John Eric Saenz, 29, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest with a vehicle, both of which are third-degree felonies.