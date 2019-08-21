Driver accused in twin deaths indicted

A 36-year-old Midland woman was indicted by an Ector County Grand Jury in connection to the deaths of 6-year-old Odessa twins Mya and Mia Coy.

Angelica Garcia was indicted Wednesday on two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Judge Denn Whalen set Garcia’s bonds at $100,000 for each indictment, an Ector County District Attorney press release detailed. Garcia has four bonds totaling $400,000 and is in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Garcia will reportedly have to wear a GPS/alcohol detection monitor if she posts bail.

The indictments stem from a horrific crash that happened 9:04 p.m. July 3 near the intersection of East Highway 80 and Club Drive.

Garcia was reportedly driving a gray 2014 Chrysler 200 east on the north service road of East Highway 80 near Club Drive. Garcia continued east through a barricade and struck the 6-year-old twin sisters, Mya and Mia Coy, who were standing near a firework stand before striking a large trailer.

Both children were reportedly transported to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Garcia stated she had been drinking at Toby’s Lounge, an OPD affidavit stated. Garcia reportedly refused to cooperate with officers to take standard field sobriety tests. She was transported to Medical Center Hospital and a blood draw warrant was obtained.

Garcia reportedly showed signs of intoxication which included slurred speech, red glassy eyes, unsteady balance when standing or walking, urinated on herself and admitted she had drank “too much.”