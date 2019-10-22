Victim viciously beaten, stabbed

Pepe’s T-Shirts owner Joseph Valenzuela fought hard for his life as he was being beaten and stabbed to death on Feb. 27, 2017, in his apartment behind the 1214 W. 10th St. shop that many Odessans had come to identify him with, the lead detective in the case testified Tuesday.

With an eight-man, four-woman jury having been seated Monday in 244th District Court, Odessa Police Det. Trent Autry said the 68-year-old victim had deep bruises on the knuckles of his right hand and defensive wounds on his hands from apparently being slashed with a pair of black-handled scissors.

Autry showed gruesome crime scene photos of Valenzuela’s battered-in face and blackened, closed right eye.

Lead prosecutor Lisa Borden also introduced photos of multiple stab wounds in the victim’s back and neck consistent with the scissors that the detective said he found in a bucket in the kitchen.

The solemn-faced defendant, Joseph Benjamin “Ben” Madden II, 26, watched attentively but showed no reaction as a half-dozen Ector County deputy sheriffs stationed behind him, to his right and in the back of the courtroom watched him.

Autry said one of the two sets of fingernail clippers found at the scene, where there were ample signs of a violent struggle, was used to clip Valenzuela’s fingernails much more deeply than he would have done himself.

With District Judge W. Stacy Trotter presiding on behalf of Judge James M. Rush, the detective said he and OPD Dets. Mario Baeza and D. Rocha took numerous crime scene photos of the victim, who was found lying facedown, and the apartment he had lived in while operating his shop for more than 20 years.

Autry said they determined by a “ping” from Valenzuela’s stolen cell phone that his missing 1997 Lincoln Town Car was in DeSoto, south of Dallas, where Joseph Benjamin “Ben” Madden II was subsequently arrested nearby.

Charged with capital murder with the death penalty not in play, Madden will be sentenced to an automatic life term in prison without parole if convicted.

Altogether, Borden had introduced 143 pieces of evidence at mid-afternoon Tuesday after consulting court-appointed defense lawyer Michael McLeaish about each one.

Autry said he and two Texas Rangers searched the Town Car where they found it in DeSoto, a quarter-mile from the residence where Madden was subsequently apprehended, and confiscated several items of the defendant’s property from a pocket behind the driver’s seat.

Looking for things from which they could get DNA samples, he said, they found things including a letter from Madden’s mother calling him “Ben,” an inmate’s grievance form that had not been filled out from the Ector County Detention Center where Madden had been held for more than a month on a failure to appear in court warrant for criminal mischief, an extinguished cigarette in the front seat ash tray and an empty water bottle on the passenger’s side floorboard.

A group of high school students attended the trial Tuesday morning.