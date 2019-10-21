Trial opens in slaying of Pepe’s owner

Indicating he may try to prove his client was legally insane when 68-year-old Pepe’s T-Shirts owner Joseph Valenzuela was robbed, beaten and stabbed to death, defense attorney Michael McLeaish elicited promises from most 244th District Court prospective jurors Monday that they would fairly consider evidence that 26-year-old capital murder defendant Joseph Benjamin Madden III of DeSoto should not be held criminally responsible and should instead be committed to a state mental hospital.

Assistant District Attorneys Lisa Borden and Bill Prasher are prosecuting Madden in Judge James M. Rush’s court and observers said testimony would probably not begin until today.

District Attorney Bobby Bland decided not to pursue the death penalty after Valenzuela’s body was found in his 1214 W. 10th St. Street shop on Feb. 27, 2017. If convicted, Madden will be sentenced to an automatic life term in state prison without the possibility of parole.

The defendant is accused of killing Valenzuela, who had owned Pepe’s T-Shirts for more than 20 years, for his 1997 Lincoln Town Car, cell phone and wallet after Valenzuela gave Madden a ride from a truck stop.

McLeaish asked the 68 prospective jurors a series of questions, polling them one by one up and down the rows of the packed courtroom about their acquaintance with Bland, Borden and Prasher, their relationships with law enforcement officers and if they or a relative had ever been robbed.

Addressing a prospective juror who had served in a robbery trial, he asked, “Could you ignore all the business that went on with that and decide this case based on the facts and evidence?”

The potential juror said she could.

The court-appointed lawyer asked a man who had had an uncle who was robbed and murdered if he could be unbiased in Madden’s trial. “No, sir, I don’t think I’d be able to be fair,” the man said.

A former police officer described helping to investigate a bloody robbery-murder scene but said he could be objective.

Asked if the main purpose of Texas prisons is to punish inmates or rehabilitate them, another man said he was dubious of prison’s rehabilitative value because he knew of an instance in which a parolee attacked a woman who was trying to counsel him. “He stabbed her 17 times and jumped out a window,” the man said.

“So rehabilitation did not work in that case?” asked McLeaish, having previously probed the panelists’ openness to a plea of not guilty by reason of paranoid-schizophrenia.

“No, it didn’t,” the man said.

Madden has been held at Ector County Detention Center since his arrest on a $25,000 bond for robbery and without bond on the capital murder charge, court records show.

He had been released from the local jail on Jan. 5, 2017, after pleading guilty and serving more than a month on a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on a criminal mischief charge.

Police said Valenzuela was found inside his business, having been stabbed multiple times in the back and having suffered “swelling and blunt force trauma to the face.”

A witness identified in a probable cause affidavit as Raymundo Ayala told detectives he had gotten a text message from the victim shortly after Valenzuela left the truck stop, saying he “was going to take the black male back to his shop on West 10th Street.”

Ayala said the man Valenzuela gave a ride to had recently gotten out of jail and that the victim’s car was missing.

Odessa Police Department detectives traced Valenzuela’s cell phone to an address in DeSoto, 16 miles south of Dallas, and found his Town Car a quarter-mile away, they said.