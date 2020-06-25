Accused gunman sent to mental facility

On June 8, a doctor deemed Troy Lee Wilson, 37, incompetent to stand trial and is a person with mental illness and requires observation and/or treatment in a maximum security mental health facility or psychiatric facility for his own welfare and protection or for the protection of others.

The order of commitment was signed by 358th District Judge Stacy Trotter.

Wilson posted not guilty to five charges, which included murder, during his arraignment on Jan. 22 in Trotter’s courtroom.

An order for examination regarding incompetency was filed on April 1, court records show.

The psychological evaluation was completed by Dr. Perry Marchioni Ph.D. who issued a certification and written report which concluded Wilson is incompetent to stand trial and would benefit from treatment at a maximum security mental health facility or psychiatric facility.

Wilson is reportedly going to be committed, confined and held at a maximum security mental health facility or psychiatric facility to be designated by the Department of State Health Services for observation and/or treatment for a period not to exceed 120 days.

Wilson was indicted by an Ector County grand jury on one count of murder, first-degree felony, and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felony, on Dec. 17, 2019. The charges stem from a string of shootings that left one man dead, another man hospitalized and many Odessans afraid of another random gunman following the Aug. 31 mass shooting that left 7 dead and 25 others injured.

The 37-year-old has five bonds totaling $450,000. He was in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center since Dec. 11, 2019. Previous to his transfer to the ECLEC, Wilson was in custody at the Midland County Detention Center since Sept. 27, 2019.

A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy was notified at 12:09 p.m. Sept. 27, 2019, by an Odessa Police Department undercover unit that it was following a white 2015 Ford F-150 that matched the description of a possible murder suspect that was linked to several shootings in Ector County, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

The MCSO deputy reportedly saw the pickup with an obscured rear license plate and a tool box at 12:19 p.m. at mile marker 128 on Interstate Highway 20. A traffic stop was attempted, but the pickup failed to stop. The MCSO deputy activated his emergency siren on his marked patrol car and saw the driver through the back window of the pickup appeared to look into both the driver and passenger side mirrors and reach with his right arm inside the vehicle for an unknown object.

The pickup continued east at 55 mph for four miles before it exited at mile marker 131, a previous Odessa American article detailed. The vehicle stopped near Interstate Highway South Service Road just west of Texas Loop 250.

During the traffic stop, there were reportedly two firearms with similar ammunition from the fatal shooting scene. Wilson told a Texas Ranger during a video recorded interview on Sept. 27, 2019, that he shot 31-year-old Juan Leonardo Rosalez twice in the head on Sept. 26, 2019, after Rosalez had pulled off the road with car trouble on Business Interstate 20 between Farm-to-Market Road 1936 and the Interstate 20 overpass.

Jesus Alvarado, 52, was shot at 4:22 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019 and sought help at the Pilot Truck Stop located near the intersection of Meteor Crater Road and Interstate 20.

Alvarado was reportedly shot in the abdomen while he was waiting on the side of the road for a crew truck to arrive. That man was later treated and released from Medical Center Hospital. The fourth shooting that night was fatal.

In the Ector County felony dispositions, 26-year-old Elizabeth Grace McDonald had a capital murder of multiple persons 19.03 felony charge dismissed July 13, 2018. Judge James Rush presided and Steve Brand was the attorney.

The capital murder of multiple persons and criminal conspiracy charges were filed against McDonald on March 2, 2016, a previous Odessa American article detailed. Her adoptive brother, 19-year-old Gabe McDonald, was also initially charged with capital murder, but made a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to two counts of murder. He was accused of pulling the trigger. A grand jury later charged Grace McDonald with prohibited sexual conduct on suspicion she had sexual intercourse with her adoptive brother weeks before the killings.

While Grace McDonald has had her charges dropped, her brother is in prison. Gabe McDonald was sentenced to two 50-year sentences, which will run concurrently.