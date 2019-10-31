Man found guilty, sentenced to four straight life terms in prison

An Ector County Jury found a 30-year-old man guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and sentenced him to four consecutive life terms in prison, an Ector County District Attorney press release detailed.

Marcus Ivan Harper was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and two counts of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

The jury set the punishment to a life sentence for each count, the release stated.

An Odessa Police Department release stated that a sexual assault case was reported on June 30, 2018, and the investigation determined a pregnant 14-year-old girl had been having sexual relations with a known person, later identified as Harper, since she was 13.

The release also stated that Harper admitted to having sex with the teen on multiple occasions beginning when she was 13.

Ector County Assistant District Attorneys Kortney Williams and Bill Prasher prosecuted the case, while LaTwan White presented Harper.