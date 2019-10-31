  • October 31, 2019

Man found guilty, sentenced to four straight life terms in prison - Odessa American: Courts

e-Edition Subscribe

Man found guilty, sentenced to four straight life terms in prison

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:21 am

Man found guilty, sentenced to four straight life terms in prison oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Jury found a 30-year-old man guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and sentenced him to four consecutive life terms in prison, an Ector County District Attorney press release detailed.

Marcus Ivan Harper was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and two counts of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

The jury set the punishment to a life sentence for each count, the release stated.

An Odessa Police Department release stated that a sexual assault case was reported on June 30, 2018, and the investigation determined a pregnant 14-year-old girl had been having sexual relations with a known person, later identified as Harper, since she was 13.

The release also stated that Harper admitted to having sex with the teen on multiple occasions beginning when she was 13.

Ector County Assistant District Attorneys Kortney Williams and Bill Prasher prosecuted the case, while LaTwan White presented Harper.

Posted in on Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:21 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
37°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: WSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 32°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 36°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 70°/Low 33°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 58°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]