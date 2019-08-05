Man indicted on child pornography charges

An Ector County grand jury indicted a 51-year-old man for possession of child pornography.

Kenneth Gregory was indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Gregory at his place of employment at 3 p.m. Friday, an ECSO release stated.

Gregory was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Saturday and he has 10 bonds totaling $1.5 million, jail records show. He’s still in custody of Monday morning.

The suspected child pornography was reportedly uploaded to a Dropbox account at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 9. The Dropbox username was Eagle Dancer.

Gregory viewed nine images which depicted a child younger than the age of 18 engaging in sexual conduct on Feb. 21, a DPS affidavit detailed. Gregory then reportedly viewed two video files which depicted a child younger than the age of 18 engaging in sexual conduct.

On April 2, search warrants were signed to Gregory’s residence, the affidavit stated. The following day search warrants were executed and four mobile electronic devices were seized, two cellular phones, one laptop and one external hard drive.

Gregory reportedly admitted he had previously used a Dropbox account. He stated that he was the only person that had the password to the Dropbox account, but was no longer able to access it due to not having the password.

Gregory also admitted he knowingly possessed or accessed images depicting child pornography through internet hosted websites, the affidavit stated.

During the initial forensic preview of his cellular phone, Gregory possessed eight images depicting a child engaging in sexual conduct, the affidavit stated.

Gregory reportedly made an admission against his own penal interest that he knowingly and intentionally accessed and possessed with intent to view images depicting child pornography.