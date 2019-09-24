  • September 24, 2019

Trotter announces for Court of Appeals - Odessa American: Courts

Trotter announces for Court of Appeals

>> Ector County District Courts

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 3:32 pm

Trotter announces for Court of Appeals oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

W. Stacy Trotter, presiding judge of the 358th District Court in Ector County, has announced he is running for Justice, Place 3, on the 11th Court of Appeals sitting in Eastland.

Trotter was selected Aug. 31, 2004, by the Ector County Republican Party as the party’s candidate for election to the vacancy that existed in the 244th District Court. The judge of that court presides over cases involving civil law disputes, felony criminal prosecutions, and until November 2015, family law disputes, a news release said.

After his nomination by the Ector County Republican Party, Trotter was appointed to the 244th District Court vacancy by the governor.

He was elected in the 2004 general election to complete the unexpired two-year term for that office. Trotter was reelected in 2006 and 2010 to serve separate four-year terms as presiding judge of the 244th District Court, the release said. 

Trotter was unopposed in the 2006 and 2010 elections.

He returned to private practice with the Shafer firm Jan. 15, 2011. He resumed his civil trial defense and appellate practice. He also developed a successful mediation and arbitration practice. From March 2011 until December 2014, Trotter mediated 382 cases, successfully resolving 93 percent of the cases mediated, the release said. He was also requested for and assigned to arbitrate various cases and authored decisions that disposed of the parties’ disputes.

On Nov. 4, 2014, Trotter was elected to serve a four-year term as the presiding judge of the 358th District Court. The court presides over cases involving civil law disputes, felony criminal prosecutions, and until November 2015, family law disputes. He was reelected to the 358th District Court in 2018 and was unopposed in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

Trotter and his wife, Teresa Gray Trotter, have been married for 35 years. They have two grown children. Trotter and his family are members of First United Methodist Church in Odessa and its affiliate, The Bridge.

Posted in , on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 3:32 pm.

