Choir director gets 97 months

A federal judge on Thursday in Midland sentenced former Andrews Middle School Choir Director Gary Lynn Ragland to 97 months in federal prison on a child pornography charge, a news release from U.S. Attorney John F. Bash detailed.

U.S. District Judge David Counts ordered that Ragland, 59, pay a $20,000 fine; a $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act (JVTA); and, $35,000 in restitution.

Counts also ordered that Ragland be placed on supervised release for a period of 10 years after completing his prison term. Ragland has remained in custody since his arrest on Oct. 1, 2019.

On Nov. 21, 2019, Ragland pleaded guilty to one count of attempted receipt of child pornography.

Court records, on Sept. 27, 2019, the school web filter flagged that pornography was being searched for off campus by a school-issued MacBook assigned to Ragland. Ragland admitted to accessing child pornography on a daily basis and using that MacBook to view and/or possess more than 5,000 images depicting child pornography.

Court records further reveal that Ragland has also admitted to inappropriate touching of at least four identified adolescent victims’ breasts and buttocks as well as a previous incident he was accused of inappropriate touching a 12-year-old student. It was deemed unfounded and he previously denied committing the act, but he now admits that what the child alleged actually happened. “Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are still achieving justice for our most vulnerable victims. This middle school choir director admitted to inappropriately touching multiple children and to using his school issued computer to download massive amounts of child pornography. He will now spend 97 months in federal prison,” Bash said.

The Andrews Police Department investigated this case along with the Texas Rangers. Assistant U.S. Attorney Austin Berry prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

