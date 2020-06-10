6 sentenced for smuggling Big Bend cacti

A sixth man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to unlawfully trafficking internationally protected cacti to sell to buyers in Europe and Asia, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service press release detailed.

On June 9, Harry George Bock II, 47, of El Paso, reportedly pleaded guilty on felony charges. Bock agreed through a plea agreement to three years of probation, to pay $7,200 in restitution and to forfeit items seized by the government.

On May 26, William Howard Gornto II, 60, of Fort Davis, was sentenced on felony charges to three years of probation and to pay $10,800.

The other four defendants were sentenced in previous years which included: Paul Arthur Armstrong, 72, of Study Butte, was sentenced for misdemeanor charges in 2016 to one year of probation and $25,000 in fines; Mark William Rehfield, 61, of Spicewood, was sentenced for felony charges in 2017 to three years probation, $18,000 in restitution, and forfeiture of numerous firearms; Morris Ray Carter, 67, of Terlingua, was sentenced for felony charges in 2017 to three years probation, and $60,000 in restitution; Troy Layton Baker, 46, of Austin, was sentenced for felony charges in 2018 to three years probation, $15,804 in restitution and forfeiture of firearms.

“These men were part of a smuggling organization that knowingly sold and transported this protected cactus species to buyers in Europe and Asia,” Phillip Land, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Southwest, said in a statement. “The agents involved in the case would tell you that they never expected to investigate a cactus smuggling ring, but this has become a prevalent criminal enterprise globally, and one that is unfortunately very detrimental to the rare cactus species of the American Southwest.

“The good news is these sentencings provided precedent in prosecution in similar crimes, and hopefully this will serve as a deterrent to other would-be traffickers, so that these plant populations can remain intact,” said Land. “Our agents teamed up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, U.S. Postal Service Inspectors and National Park Service Rangers,” said Land. “A great deal of the crime committed in these cases was the violation of customs law. The investigative work done by Homeland Security Investigations special agents was invaluable.

The unlawfully trafficking internationally protected cacti is in violation of the Lacey Act, which a federal law which makes it a felony to engage in the sale or purchase of protected wildlife with a market value in excess of $350 knowing that the wildlife was taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of laws or regulations of any state, or of CITES protections.