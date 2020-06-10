  • June 10, 2020

6 sentenced for smuggling Big Bend cacti - Odessa American: Courts

e-Edition Subscribe

6 sentenced for smuggling Big Bend cacti

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 3:32 pm

6 sentenced for smuggling Big Bend cacti oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A sixth man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to unlawfully trafficking internationally protected cacti to sell to buyers in Europe and Asia, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service press release detailed.

On June 9, Harry George Bock II, 47, of El Paso, reportedly pleaded guilty on felony charges. Bock agreed through a plea agreement to three years of probation, to pay $7,200 in restitution and to forfeit items seized by the government.

On May 26, William Howard Gornto II, 60, of Fort Davis, was sentenced on felony charges to three years of probation and to pay $10,800.

The other four defendants were sentenced in previous years which included: Paul Arthur Armstrong, 72, of Study Butte, was sentenced for misdemeanor charges in 2016 to one year of probation and $25,000 in fines; Mark William Rehfield, 61, of Spicewood, was sentenced for felony charges in 2017 to three years probation, $18,000 in restitution, and forfeiture of numerous firearms; Morris Ray Carter, 67, of Terlingua, was sentenced for felony charges in 2017 to three years probation, and $60,000 in restitution; Troy Layton Baker, 46, of Austin, was sentenced for felony charges in 2018 to three years probation, $15,804 in restitution and forfeiture of firearms.

“These men were part of a smuggling organization that knowingly sold and transported this protected cactus species to buyers in Europe and Asia,” Phillip Land, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Southwest, said in a statement. “The agents involved in the case would tell you that they never expected to investigate a cactus smuggling ring, but this has become a prevalent criminal enterprise globally, and one that is unfortunately very detrimental to the rare cactus species of the American Southwest.

“The good news is these sentencings provided precedent in prosecution in similar crimes, and hopefully this will serve as a deterrent to other would-be traffickers, so that these plant populations can remain intact,” said Land. “Our agents teamed up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, U.S. Postal Service Inspectors and National Park Service Rangers,” said Land. “A great deal of the crime committed in these cases was the violation of customs law. The investigative work done by Homeland Security Investigations special agents was invaluable.

The unlawfully trafficking internationally protected cacti is in violation of the Lacey Act, which a federal law which makes it a felony to engage in the sale or purchase of protected wildlife with a market value in excess of $350 knowing that the wildlife was taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of laws or regulations of any state, or of CITES protections.

Posted in on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 3:32 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 12%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 64°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 63°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]