Man indicted by grand jury in stabbing death

A 37-year-old man who claimed self defense after he reportedly stabbed another man to death was indicted by an Ector County Grand Jury.

Michael Leldon Shults was indicted on murder, a first-degree felony.

Shults has one bond totaling $400,000, jail records show. He’s represented by Justin Low. Shults has a arraignment hearing set for 10 a.m. Friday in the 161st District Courtroom of Judge John Smith.

The reported fatal stabbing happened at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 28, 2019, in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Ave., a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Officers reportedly arrived at the residence to find 57-year-old Roy Reeves lying on the ground in the front yard with multiple stab wounds to his torso. Witnesses at the scene stated the suspect was inside the residence.

The suspect, identified as Shults, exited near the backyard wearing glasses, blue jeans and a black jacket, the previous article stated. As he was lying on the ground, he stated the knife was in his front right pocket.

Officers reportedly removed a black knife from him and he was placed in handcuffs. The knife had blood on it.

Shults stated he stabbed Reeves in self defense, the previous article stated.

Officers reportedly asked him to stop and read him his Miranda Rights and he refused to answer any more questions.

Reeves was transported to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel, an OPD press release detailed.