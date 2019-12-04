Barber files for county attorney

Greg Barber, first assistant Ector County Attorney, has announced on Facebook that he’s running for county attorney.

County Attorney Dusty Gallivan is running for Ector County District Attorney. Bobby Bland, Ector County DA, has said he will not seek re-election.

The filing deadline is Dec. 9. The primary is March 3 and early voting will run from Feb. 18 through Feb. 28. The general election is Nov. 3, 2020.

The posting says that after much consideration, prayer and consultation with family and friends, he has determined that he has the skills and talents that can best be used by continued service to Ector County.

Since graduating from Texas Tech University Law School, he has been a prosecutor for almost 12 years prosecuting felonies and misdemeanors. He has been with the Ector County Attorney’s Office for six years, the last five as first assistant, the posting said.

He has a daughter and three grandsons.