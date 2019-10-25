  • October 25, 2019

Madden jury sets term at 60 years - Odessa American: Courts

Madden jury sets term at 60 years

Final phase of week-long trial completed after Thursday night’s guilty of murder verdict

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 4:21 pm

Jurors deliberated for 3 1/2 hours Friday afternoon until reaching unanimity on a 60-year prison sentence in the murder conviction of 26-year-old Joseph Benjamin “Ben” Madden III.

Having convicted Madden Thursday night after three hours’ deliberation, the eight-man, four-woman 244th District Court panel mulled the defendant’s punishment from 1:30 p.m. to about 5 p.m. Friday, considering a range for the DeSoto native from five to 99 years or life in the February 2017 beating and stabbing death of 68-year-old Pepe’s T-shirts owner Joseph Valenzuela.

The jury found the defendant guilty of the lesser charge of the first-degree felony of murder after he had been indicted for capital murder, which would have resulted in a mandatory life term with no possibility of parole.

Defense lawyer Michael McLeaish said Thursday night the verdict illustrated a weakness in the law under which attorneys may not say that a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity would entail an indefinite commitment to the state mental health system.

“The law makes it almost impossible to get that verdict and I think the law should be changed,” he said.

McLeaish did not ask for a specific sentence in the punishment phase, which started at 9 a.m. Friday.

Madden was being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lisa Borden and Bill Prasher.

District Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided on behalf of judge James M. Rush.

