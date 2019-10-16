Midland attorney latest to enter Appeals judge race

Williams has been with the law firm of Cotton, Bledsoe, Tighe & Dawson, PC, for 37 years. He graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law and was on the Law Review from 1980-1982 and Law Review Note Editor from 1981-1982.

He is board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in civil trial law and personal injury trial law. Williams said he was the past chair of the administration of rules of evidence committee for the State Bar of Texas. He was a member for nine years and the chairman of the committee for three years.

He said he has been recognized since 2015 by the Dallas Morning News and/or Texas Monthly as being a top lawyer in Texas.

The 11th Court of Appeals covers 28 counties and the largest cities in that territory are Odessa, Midland and Abilene. 385th District Court Judge W. Stacy Trotter has announced for Place 3 and attorney Frank Hunold has announced for Place 2.

The primary is March 3, 2020.

“Every appeal that comes from those 28 counties goes to this court of appeals, whether it be criminal or civil; every single one,” Williams said.

Every case that comes to the court can be appealed to the Texas Supreme Court, but Williams said 92% of the cases aren’t taken by the state’s top court because they only take a certain number of cases.

“So the Eastland Court of Appeals is extremely important to those 28 counties and yet it’s a race that flies under the radar,” Williams said.

When he talks to people, they don’t know what the court does, or that they can vote for people on it. The only judge not up for election this time is Chief Judge John M. Bailey, Place 1.

Williams said he has been endorsed by former District Judge, state representative and Texas Transportation Commission member Tryon Lews, as well as former Place 2 Justice Rick Strange, who is his treasurer.

Williams said he is counsel for a New York Stock Exchange traded company called Vulcan Materials.

Asked why he wanted to run for appeals court, Williams said because he feels he can make a difference.

“I’ve always wanted to do this. I’ve never been able to afford to take the pay cut. I have five children. They’re all out of the house now. It seems like this is the time to do it,” Williams said