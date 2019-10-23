Victim’s carotid artery cut

A Fort Worth pathologist testified Wednesday that murder victim Joseph Valenzuela had been severely beaten to his face, skull and brain, but he died from 11 stab wounds to his back and neck, one of which pierced his right carotid artery.

Dr. Tasha Greenberg told an eight-man, four-woman jury in 244th District Court that the victim also had some medical problems like scarred kidneys and a 40-percent blockage of one of the arteries to his heart, but those were not serious enough to have played a role in his death on Feb. 27, 2017, in the apartment area behind Pepe’s T-Shirts at 1214 W. 10th St.

The deputy medical examiner from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said the stab wound in the left side of Valenzuela’s neck, reported in Tuesday testimony by lead police Det. Trent Autry to have apparently been caused by a pair of black-handled scissors, went sideways through his front side of his neck to sever the carotid artery on the right side.

Joseph Benjamin “Ben” Madden III, 26, is on trial for capital murder in the case, facing a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.

It was elevated to capital murder because the murder was committed in the course of the robbery of the 68-year-old victim’s cell phone, 1997 Lincoln Town Car and other property after Valenzuela gave Madden a ride from a truck stop to the T-shirt shop after the defendant had served more than a month in county jail for failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor criminal mischief warrant.

Greenberg testified that Valenzuela was 5-foot-11 and weighed 265 pounds when he died.

With a color photo of the victim’s bruised right hand with scissor cuts on his fingers on a video screen by the jury box, the pathologist said her examination of Valenzuela’s head showed a large open wound behind his left ear, bleeding under both sides of his scalp and bleeding on his brain that would have amounted at least to a concussion.

Defense lawyer Michael McLeaish asked if there were injuries in the victim’s neck that indicated he was strangled. Greenberg said there was some bruising under the skin in Valenzuela’s neck, but it was not severe enough to prove that he was strangled or “choked out.”

Among other photos shown to the jury from the evidence table, where there were over 230 exhibits, was one of the victim’s heavily bloodstained green T-shirt and of his face, showing that he was shaven bald and wore a goatee.

Wednesday morning, Odessa psychiatrist Roddy Strobel testified for the defense that Madden had been treated as an in-patient at state mental hospitals in Austin and Vernon.

Dr. Strobel said the defendant told her during a September interview at Ector County Detention Center, where he has been held without bond since his arrest in his hometown of DeSoto shortly after Valenzuela’s body was found, that he had decided to stop taking his medication because it had no effect and he had gained maturity.

With McLeaish pursuing a defense that Madden should not be held responsible because he is a paranoid-schizophrenic, Strobel said he had demonstrated clear signs of mental illness.