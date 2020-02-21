Grand jury indicts 2 in November deaths

A 36-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were indicted by an Ector County grand jury on separate murder charges.

Fabian Chavez Polvon, 36, was indicted on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony, while William Clifford Goble Jr., 60, was indicted on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

Those indictments came as the Ector County grand jury met on Feb. 3.

Polvon has one bond totaling $1 million and was still in custody as of Friday morning at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, jail records show. Goble has one bond totaling $750,000 and was in jail intake.

Polvon is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Polvon and 36-year-old Joseph Granado Nov. 26, 2019, at a car wash at the intersection of Eighth Street and Cumberland Road.

Goble reportedly shot and killed 50-year-old David Young on Nov. 29, 2019, in the 1400 block of Spur Avenue.

The Odessa American has requested probable cause affidavits for Polvon and Goble on Dec. 2, 2019 from the City of Odessa, but nothing had been released as of Friday morning. The city sent the Odessa American’s request to the Texas Attorney General on Dec. 16, 2019.

The OA has also filed a lawsuit against the city for withholding records that are always considered public documents and for delaying release of crime report information.