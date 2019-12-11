  • December 11, 2019

Woman sentenced in mother’s death - Odessa American: Courts

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman sentenced in mother’s death

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Previous coverage

Posted: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 1:27 pm

Woman sentenced in mother’s death oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Traci Alaniz, 61, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced by an Ector County Jury to 80 years in prison.

Alaniz pleaded guilty to the February 2019 smothering murder of her mother, Mary Lee Hensley, 81. Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said there was a jury trial, but it just went to punishment to the jury.

Bland said Alaniz agreed to plead last week. A jury was impaneled on Monday and they finished up the case Tuesday night.

“We put on evidence for a day and a half. Then the jury came back last evening,” he said.

“It was certainly something we felt was an appropriate sentence,” Bland added. “We asked for the maximum and this is in effect the maximum.”

First Assistant District Attorney Lisa Borden and Assistant District Attorney Melissa Williams prosecuted the case.  Luis Chavez represented the defendant, a news release said.

Ashley Ann Alaniz, 33, was charged with failure to report a felony, a class A misdemeanor, a previous Odessa American article said. Bland said her case is still listed as pending with the County Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to a medical call at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 24 to the Brittany Condominiums located at 1475 Brittany Lane, the article said.

Traci Alaniz was identified by OPD as the daughter of Mary Hensley, 81, while Ashley Alaniz was identified as the granddaughter, the release stated.

Hensley’s next door neighbor said OPD didn’t leave the scene until 1 a.m. Monday morning. Another resident at the condominium complex said she had lived there for a decade and didn’t know Ashley Alaniz was living there until the night of Feb. 24, the article said.

Traci Alaniz and Ashley Alaniz told officers they were full-time care givers for Hensley, the Odessa Police Department news release stated. Investigation showed Traci Alaniz had assaulted Hensley several times during the last few months. Traci Alaniz admitted to striking Hensley three to four times a month over the past three months, the article said.

Ashley Alaniz knew of the ongoing abuse and had failed to report it, the OPD release detailed.

Bland said anything over 60 years, you’re eligible for parole after 30 years.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 1:27 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
49°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: SSE at 12mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 49°/Low 37°
Skies clearing overnight. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 61°/Low 42°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 73°/Low 42°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]