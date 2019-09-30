INDICTMENTS:September 30, 2019

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.
AUG. 12
ASSAULT
>> Sondra Madewell, 53, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.
AUG. 19
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Augustus Julius Chapman, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds, a third-degree felony.
THEFT
>> Anthony Carl Williams, 43, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Jose Manuel Yanez, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.
SEPT. 9
ASSAULT
>> Victor Bejarano, 31, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.
>> Eduardo Miguel Bojorquez, 22, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
>> Ashton Ladontaie Bowie, 24, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.
>> Bianca Janelle Flores, 26, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.
>> Frank Longoria Garcia, 42, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
>> Laura Angelica Kunkel, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.
>> Robert Jermaine Lopez, 35, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, both of which are first-degree felonies; and charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and recklessly abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.
>> Dana Suavette Majors, 48, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
>> Luis Moreno, 30, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
>> Christopher Jerome Munguia, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
>> Daisy Marie Paez, 21, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
>> Bradley Allen Pepper, 40, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
>> Julia Jane Ryan, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.
>> Darrell Dewayne Smith, 28, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
>> Brett Lee Stephens, 40, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
>> Hector Francisco Tarango, 21, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
BURGLARY
>> Sergio Meza, 23, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
>> Andres N. Tercero, 37, was indicted on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony; and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
>> Dillon Randal Davis, 27, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
DEADLY CONDUCT
>> Robert Dewayne Wright, 62, was indicted on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
>> Gus Alfred Garza, 39, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> Enrique Mendoza Rodriguez, 52, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
EVADING ARREST
>> Luis Armendariz, 18, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Matthew William Bale, 34, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.
>> James Benjamin Carter, 42, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.
>> Alexis Omar Castaneda, 20, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Joe Luis Dominguez, 23, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Jonathan Pete Fuentes, 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Luis Garcia, 35, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.
>> Jessica Marie Hart, 23, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Kevin Aldair Hernandez, 18, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Ronald Fulton McKay, 69, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Ke'Avionni Ramzy, 21, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Nathaniel Thomas Salgado, 21, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Sammy Villa Jr., 38, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Mark Vuelvas, 28, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION
>> Christopher Anthony Robledo, 39, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements, a third-degree felony.
FORGERY
>> Harley Joe Lowe, 26, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a third-degree felony.
FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION
>> Edward Vaughn Decker, 47, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.
INDECENCY WITH CHILD
>> Ramon Iniguez Grado, 38, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
>> Josue Aaron Valenzuela, 36, was indicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, both of which are second-degree felonies.
INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED
>> Nicole M. Ulate, 33, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
>> Styron Gene Smith, 35, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury (family violence), a third-degree felony.
MONEY LAUNDERING
>> Natale Quintanilla Urias, 30, was indicted on a charge of money laundering, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
>> Shawn McKay, 32, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.
>> Michael Thomas Hennington, 30, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.
>> Darrel Wayne Fulton, 62, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.
>> Teddrick Leon Brady, 43, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.
>> Teresa Stanton, 56, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.
>> Brandon Lewis Eubank, 33, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.
POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
>> Aaron Gabriel Tarango, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Raymond Alexander Braithwaite, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Andres Dereal, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Chisolm Lane Groff, 26, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Natalie Juarez Guerrero, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Fabian Austin Marceleno, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Haley Nicole Sterling, 17, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Amanda Nicole Armstrong, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
>> Stephen Randle Jones, 45, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
>> Destiny Rios, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
>> Corey Okeith Wallace, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
ROBBERY
>> Ezekiel Suarez Galvan, 33, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
>> David Urias Suchil, 44, was indicted on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony; and evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.
SEX ASSAULT OF CHILD
>> Ronny Joe Brown, 76, was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
>> Michael Paul Klein, 40, was indicted on seven counts of sexual assault of a child, all of which are second-degree felonies.
>> Jerry Glen Klein, 63, was indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
STALKING
>> Manuel Quiroz Ramos, 45, was indicted on a charge of stalking, a third-degree felony.
TAKING WEAPON FROM OFFICER
>> Erick Montau Thomas, 41, was indicted on a charge of attempting to take or taking a weapon from an officer, a state jail felony.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
>> Rodrigo Licon, 23, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Joel Salinas, 23, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
THEFT
>> Curtis Michael Ames, 34, was indicted on charges of theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, all of which are state jail felonies.
>> Tony Davell Cleaver, 52, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Jean Deleon, 48, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.
>> Gregory Lamont Dotson, 45, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
>> Salomon Ramirez Galindo Jr., 43, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.
>> Jaime Gerardo Galvan, 27, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
>> Mark Gonzales, 46, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Thomas Edward Hill, 54, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
>> Christopher Johnson, 28, was indicted on a charge of theft from a person, a state jail felony.
>> Nathan Elias Juarez, 19, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
>> Jason Armendariz Lara, 41, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
>> Larry Leon, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.
>> David Licon, 51, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.
>> Brandon Mendoza, 31, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
>> Chance Thompson, 24, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.
>> Laterek Toomer, 21, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
>> Andrew John Criswell, 56, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
>> Fabian Lujan, 34, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
>> Tommy James Morris, 23, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
>> Alexis Genevieve Sanchez, 34, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
>> Robert Eugene Stork, 44, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
>> Joe Luz, 28, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.