INDICTMENTS:September 30, 2019

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

AUG. 12

ASSAULT

>> Sondra Madewell, 53, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

AUG. 19

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Augustus Julius Chapman, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds, a third-degree felony.

THEFT

>> Anthony Carl Williams, 43, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Jose Manuel Yanez, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

SEPT. 9

ASSAULT

>> Victor Bejarano, 31, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Eduardo Miguel Bojorquez, 22, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Ashton Ladontaie Bowie, 24, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Bianca Janelle Flores, 26, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Frank Longoria Garcia, 42, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Laura Angelica Kunkel, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Robert Jermaine Lopez, 35, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, both of which are first-degree felonies; and charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and recklessly abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

>> Dana Suavette Majors, 48, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Luis Moreno, 30, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Christopher Jerome Munguia, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Daisy Marie Paez, 21, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Bradley Allen Pepper, 40, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Julia Jane Ryan, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Darrell Dewayne Smith, 28, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Brett Lee Stephens, 40, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Hector Francisco Tarango, 21, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Sergio Meza, 23, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Andres N. Tercero, 37, was indicted on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony; and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

>> Dillon Randal Davis, 27, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

DEADLY CONDUCT

>> Robert Dewayne Wright, 62, was indicted on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Gus Alfred Garza, 39, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Enrique Mendoza Rodriguez, 52, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Luis Armendariz, 18, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Matthew William Bale, 34, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> James Benjamin Carter, 42, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> Alexis Omar Castaneda, 20, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Joe Luis Dominguez, 23, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Jonathan Pete Fuentes, 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Luis Garcia, 35, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.

>> Jessica Marie Hart, 23, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Kevin Aldair Hernandez, 18, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Ronald Fulton McKay, 69, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Ke'Avionni Ramzy, 21, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Nathaniel Thomas Salgado, 21, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Sammy Villa Jr., 38, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Mark Vuelvas, 28, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Christopher Anthony Robledo, 39, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements, a third-degree felony.

FORGERY

>> Harley Joe Lowe, 26, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a third-degree felony.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Edward Vaughn Decker, 47, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Ramon Iniguez Grado, 38, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

>> Josue Aaron Valenzuela, 36, was indicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, both of which are second-degree felonies.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Nicole M. Ulate, 33, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

>> Styron Gene Smith, 35, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury (family violence), a third-degree felony.

MONEY LAUNDERING

>> Natale Quintanilla Urias, 30, was indicted on a charge of money laundering, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

>> Shawn McKay, 32, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.

>> Michael Thomas Hennington, 30, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.

>> Darrel Wayne Fulton, 62, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.

>> Teddrick Leon Brady, 43, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.

>> Teresa Stanton, 56, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.

>> Brandon Lewis Eubank, 33, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

>> Aaron Gabriel Tarango, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Raymond Alexander Braithwaite, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Andres Dereal, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Chisolm Lane Groff, 26, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Natalie Juarez Guerrero, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Fabian Austin Marceleno, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Haley Nicole Sterling, 17, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Amanda Nicole Armstrong, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Stephen Randle Jones, 45, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Destiny Rios, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Corey Okeith Wallace, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

ROBBERY

>> Ezekiel Suarez Galvan, 33, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

>> David Urias Suchil, 44, was indicted on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony; and evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

SEX ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Ronny Joe Brown, 76, was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

>> Michael Paul Klein, 40, was indicted on seven counts of sexual assault of a child, all of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Jerry Glen Klein, 63, was indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

STALKING

>> Manuel Quiroz Ramos, 45, was indicted on a charge of stalking, a third-degree felony.

TAKING WEAPON FROM OFFICER

>> Erick Montau Thomas, 41, was indicted on a charge of attempting to take or taking a weapon from an officer, a state jail felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Rodrigo Licon, 23, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Joel Salinas, 23, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

THEFT

>> Curtis Michael Ames, 34, was indicted on charges of theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, all of which are state jail felonies.

>> Tony Davell Cleaver, 52, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Jean Deleon, 48, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

>> Gregory Lamont Dotson, 45, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Salomon Ramirez Galindo Jr., 43, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

>> Jaime Gerardo Galvan, 27, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Mark Gonzales, 46, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Thomas Edward Hill, 54, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Christopher Johnson, 28, was indicted on a charge of theft from a person, a state jail felony.

>> Nathan Elias Juarez, 19, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Jason Armendariz Lara, 41, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Larry Leon, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

>> David Licon, 51, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

>> Brandon Mendoza, 31, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Chance Thompson, 24, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

>> Laterek Toomer, 21, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Andrew John Criswell, 56, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Fabian Lujan, 34, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Tommy James Morris, 23, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Alexis Genevieve Sanchez, 34, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Robert Eugene Stork, 44, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Joe Luz, 28, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.