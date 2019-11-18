INDICTMENTS: Nov. 18

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

MARCH 6, 2017

SEXUAL ASSAULT

>> Oscar Jovani Lujan, 21, was indicted on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

AUG. 7, 2018

THEFT

>> Eloisa Magdalena Cespedes, 37, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

NOV. 5, 2018

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Michael David Duralia, 50, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

NOV. 15, 2018

FAILURE TO APPEAR

>> Demetrio Alvarez Jr., 44, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear, a third-degree felony.

DEC. 17, 2018

EVADING ARREST

>> Salvador Lerma III, 30, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

JUNE 24, 2019

FAILURE TO APPEAR

>> Ernest Marque Wright Jr., 34, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear, a third-degree felony.

JULY 9, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Andrew Matthew Manzano, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

AUG. 19, 2019

THEFT

>> Justin Lee Casey, 44, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

SEPT. 9, 2019

ASSAULT

>> Marcos Salas Rivas, 45, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony.

OCT. 15, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Bianca Nicole Pallan, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

OCT. 28, 2019

ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD

>> Yisbel Moya, 24, was indicted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, a state jail felony.

ASSAULT

>> Bret Michael Asencio, 25, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> James Richard Cox, 35, was indicted on a charge of assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Analisa Wynn Dominguez, 20, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Todd David Godwin, 27, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, both of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Mariah Casey Miller, 23, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Christopher Shane Montgomery, 29, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Hai Phu Nguyen, 48, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Michael Anthony Recio, 29, was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, all of which are first-degree felonies; and a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Johnathen Payen Sanchez, 17, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Vincent Gabriel Sanchez, 25, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Joshua Silva, 27, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Joshua Tijerina, 19, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

>> Shane Trevino, 26, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Taylor Hoskie, 28, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

>> Terry O’Connor, 46, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

>> Mario M. Anaya, 23, was indicted on a charge of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

DIVERTING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Miguel Garcia, 32, was indicted on a charge of diverting a controlled substance for personal use, a state jail felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Christopher Wayne Aguero, 28, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Luise Longoria Biaza, 36, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Joan Arthie Carrasco, 28, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Adrian Colunga, 35, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Heriberto Gonzalez-Hinojos, 34, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Juan Daniel Guevara, 42, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Stephen Bryan Hudson, 76, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Jesus Mancillas Jr., 40, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Agustin Melendez Jr., 51, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Felix Mendez, 50, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Eliseo Caballero Rojas Jr., 45, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Francisco J. Villarreal, 41, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

>> Martha Adriana Galindo, 28, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.

>> Roman Madrid, 37, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.

>> Benito Garcia Ramirez, 49, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.

>> Victoria Martinez Ramirez, 24, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.

>> Rocky Brent Rider, 37, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Kyle Andrew Alan, 29, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Casey Don Collum, 32, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> George Aaron Gomez, 30, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> Alexis Allen Rodriguez, 31, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

EXPLOITATION OF CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Michelle Melissa Silva, 29, was indicted on charges of exploitation of an elderly individual and exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled individual, both of which are third-degree felonies.

FORGERY

>> Jeremy Michael Foley, 25, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a state jail felony.

>> Alfredo Garcia, 42, was indicted on charges of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony; and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

>> Jesus Enoc Terrazas, 34, was indicted on a charge of forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities), a third-degree felony.

FRAUD

>> Angelica Ibanez, 31, was indicted on a charge of fraud, a second-degree felony.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Amber Shea Autrey, 38, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

>> Marva Denay Neal, 36, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

OBSTRUCTION/RETALIATION

>> Jason Hillary Landers, 44, was indicted on a charge of obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony.

ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

>> Anthony Thomas Seals Flores, 28, was indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony; and tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a second-degree felony.

>> Kristen Nicole Torres, 25, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Davaline Waey Adams, 49, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Jorge Gomez Betancourt, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Timothy Bomkamp, 54, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Gregory Edwards Francis, 56, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Jack Dempsey French Jr., 54, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Israel Antonio-Loya Lopez, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Nikole Kyla Lopez, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Roberto Nunez, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Luis Gerardo Prieto, 27, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Dylan Chad Simmons, 27, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Alisa Sedawn Tate, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Evelio Valiente Jr., 26, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Marvin Wayne Young, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Juan Jesus Garcia, 53, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Christina Herrington, 39, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Adam Donnie Jaquez, 50, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Lucas Juan Molina, 44, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Brandon Ramon Olivas Romero, 23, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

>> Arelis Gomez Lopez, 47, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental document, a third-degree felony.

THEFT

>> Jose Sergio Ayala, 44, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Casey Lynn Fletcher, 33, was indicted on a charge of enhanced theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a third-degree felony.

>> Francisco Garcia, 23, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Robert Lee Hasse, 22, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Jesus Antonio Perez, 20, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Felipe Pinales Jr., 60, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Elisa Deion Prieto, 23, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.

>> Adrienne Danielle Reynolds, 29, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Joshua Antonio Robinson, 26, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

>> Malcolm Donald Ruff, 58, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

>> Laura Frances Ryan, 61, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (copper), a state jail felony.

>> Sonny Joe Ryan, 37, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (copper), a state jail felony.

>> Austin Jakob Smith, 25, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Taeja Zyon Bell, 20, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Joseph Ray Collier, 38, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> William Shane Forgus, 52, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Ted Clinton Murray, 49, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Reymundo Jr. Ramirez, 24, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Orion Elijah Tavarez, 17, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON

>> Terry Korp, 26, was indicted on a charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun by a license holder on the premises of a facility that sells alcohol or a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Francisco Javier Garza Prieto, 55, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.