  • August 14, 2019

Majors no billed by Ector County Grand Jury - Odessa American: Courts

e-Edition Subscribe

Majors no billed by Ector County Grand Jury

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:16 pm

Majors no billed by Ector County Grand Jury oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Grand Jury has no billed an 18-year-old man on charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland issued the press release for Ke’Evan Majors on Wednesday afternoon.

Bland said over the phone the DA’s office will be rejecting the charges and no further action will taken by his office.

The press release detailed the no bill came after the grand jury was allowed to fully review the evidence in the cases.

Majors arrest caused a social media frenzy after he was charged April 20 with two counts of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. He was later charged April 29 with child pornography.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:16 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
95°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: E at 12mph
Feels Like: 97°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 75°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 101°/Low 78°
Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]