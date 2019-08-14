Majors no billed by Ector County Grand Jury

An Ector County Grand Jury has no billed an 18-year-old man on charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland issued the press release for Ke’Evan Majors on Wednesday afternoon.

Bland said over the phone the DA’s office will be rejecting the charges and no further action will taken by his office.

The press release detailed the no bill came after the grand jury was allowed to fully review the evidence in the cases.

Majors arrest caused a social media frenzy after he was charged April 20 with two counts of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. He was later charged April 29 with child pornography.