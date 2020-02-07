Commander earns prestigious award

Ector County District Attorney Chief Investigator Joe Commander was awarded the Chuck Dennis Investigator of the Year Award at the Texas District and County Attorney Association Investigator School in Austin.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland presented Commander with the honor. The award is recognition of Commander’s 37-plus years of experience in law enforcement, including the last 18 years with the DA’s office, where he has played an essential role in the prosecution of Ector County’s most high profile criminal cases, a news release said.

Commander will be retiring at the end of March as the longest serving chief investigator in Ector County history.

“Joe Commander is the finest lawman that I have ever known. He is the epitome of a Peace Officer and one of Ector County’s most dedicated public servants. Joe has not only been a devoted employee and leader in the Ector County District Attorney’s office; he is also my trusted and invaluable friend. Receiving the Chuck Dennis Investigator of the Year Award is the proper accolade to reward Joe Commander for such a distinguished career,” Bland said in the release.