Agencies partner together to assist domestic violence victims

The Odessa Police Department and Ector County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Crisis Center of West Texas to setup the Lethality Assessment Program to help with domestic violence cases.

Members of the three agencies were trained by the Texas Council on Family Violence this past November and OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone on Thursday afternoon that his department has recently started implementing the training in the field.

LeSueur explained the new program has been well-received by OPD officers. He said officers have a checklist of questions that need to be asked when responding to a domestic violence incident.

“Officers know there’s a new form and a new policy in place,” LeSueur said. “Family violence is something that we take very serious. Our goal is to continue to work hand-in-hand with the Crisis Center of West Texas.”

According to Lethality Assessment Program website, a member of law enforcement asks the victim the 11 questions on the Lethality Screen. The screening reportedly takes less than 5 minutes to conduct. A copy of the screening can be found at tinyurl.com/sfnqplk.

Lori Dunnam, the executive director at the Crisis Center of West Texas, said implement the LAP program has taken about 18 months. She explained her excitement about local law enforcement agencies taking part in the LAP program.

“Research shows that (the LAP program) works,” Dunnam said. “It also demonstrates the commitment that our surround agencies and collaborating agencies have to helping us with our mission, which is ending domestic violence in West Texas.”

An OPD press release detailed LAP-trained officers will assess risk levels by asking victims in domestic violence situations a series of questions that are connected with high risk of homicide attempts. The goal of the LAP is to connect victims to resources before the situation becomes more dangerous. Officers will connect high risk victims to advocates who can provide information and resources. This may include resources for counseling, help with protective orders or access to safe shelter.

Texas Council on Family Violence’s Honoring Texas Victims reports shows in 2018 there were 174 women in Texas killed by a male partner, which was an increase of 38 from 2017. TCFV stated there have been seven victims in Ector County from 2014 to 2018.

The OPD press release also stated an average of three women are killed each day in the U.S. by a current or former intimate partner, which is according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

“Family violence is something that OPD takes very serious,” LeSueur said. “A lot of people don’t realize that officers respond to calls involving victims being abused by the same suspects over and over again. The goal of this program is to break the chain of violence.”