OCT protest is Saturday in Odessa

Armed protestors from Open Carry Texas will rally at a West Odessa bar next weekend and in an OCT Facebook video posted earlier in May, OCT Vice President David Amad said that they won’t let Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis arrest them ‘if they aren’t breaking the law.’

After the video was released with Amad saying that, “If he [Griffis] attacks us, we are gonna defend ourselves vigorously,” local media ran stories that Amad had threatened Griffis, but Amad said in a phone interview that, that wasn’t the case.

Since the video, Griffis and Amad had been able to talk over the phone.

“We’ve got an understanding that we don’t want anybody hurt,” Griffis said on Friday. “Those individuals do have a right to express their Second Amendment rights, their First Amendment rights and that’s fine.”

Griffis said that there may be a lot people at the OCT rally and said, “We’re not gonna be standing across the street, waiting for that bugle to go off. We’re not gonna do that. These guys are coming to have a Second Amendment rally,” which is what he said armed protesters were not doing on May 4.

Griffis said that the six armed protesters on May 4 at Big Daddy Zane’s were not protesting, but were at the bar to intimidate law enforcement. He said that he could not discuss the law they violated until after he meets with the district and county attorney.

Amad said in the video that ever since the COVID-19 virus hit, some in the government just don’t care about the constitution and that those arrested were perfectly within the law and were engaged in something constitutionally protected.

In a phone interview, Amad spoke about the coming June protest as well as the arrests on May 4.

“That was certainly the motivating factor,” Amad said for the rally, but said that, “The basic bottom line is that those boys that got arrested out in front of that bar in front of the parking lot were not breaking the law period…and when you do not break the law, you should not be arrested.”

“We’re coming out there not only to stand up for our constitutional right to carry a gun, but also to stand up for our constitutional right to be left alone if we’re not breaking the law,” Amad added.

Amad said that during the phone call he told Griffis that, “We’re going back to the bar to do the same thing in the same way that those boys were doing,” and when he asked Griffis if OCT was going to have the same outcome as on May 4, Griffis said no.

Griffis confirmed Amad’s comments, but said that the armed men on May 4 were arrested because of other circumstances.

Griffis said he would also speak to Amad in person before the rally if he’d like.

“We’ll agree to disagree on some things, just like everybody else, but I’m not gonna condemn him for his beliefs because that’s not the way we do things,” Griffis said.

Griffis expressed concern that although he and Amad had the opportunity to talk, it only takes one person for things to get out of hand. Amad, addressing similar concerns said that, “There’s always an idiot or two. This happens at every event. Most of the time I’m able to get them to settle down and behave themselves, on occasion I have had to remove somebody.”

“I did say on my video and I meant that if somebody actually does break the law, they’re gonna surrender peacefully and I’m gonna see to it.”

When asked how he could make sure people surrender peacefully, he said, “Because I know enough of them that are coming that will back me up that if somebody starts to misbehave I tell ‘em ‘straighten up or get your ass outta here’ and if they don’t straighten up then they’re gonna get their ass outta there,” he said.

Amad added that, “If we’ve not broken the law, we will not allow ourselves to be unlawfully arrested. We will not allow ourselves to have our rights trampled and I meant that as well, but after talking with the sheriff I have every confidence that he has no intention of doing that.”

The six men arrested on May 4 had loaded “AR-15 type weapons” and were charged with possessing firearms at a place where weapons are prohibited, which is a felony. About 20 people participated in the protest with help from a group of men who were at the time members of Open Texas (but after a falling out with the group, created their own named Freedom Initiative of Texas), an armed group that traveled around the state trying to help reopen the doors of businesses that Gov. Abbott deemed “non-essential.”

The arrests set off threats against the sheriff and his office and also a social media firestorm both against and in favor of Griffis. None of the armed protesters arrested that day were from Odessa.

Those against Griffis called the arrests illegal and a violation of their constitutional rights, while those supporting Griffis say outsiders have no business here and that protestors were here to intimidate.

Odessa attorney Justin Low, who is running unopposed as the next 161st District Court Judge, suggests that while determining the arrests, certain aspects need to be taken out of the equation.

Take out the governor’s order, coronavirus, motive and the defense of a constitutional protest, he said.

The issue at hand strictly applies to premises in which case the penal code applied says nothing about rifles, which is what some armed protesters were carrying at the time they were arrested. Texas Penal Code 46.03 only applies to handguns, knives and clubs. Two of those arrested had handguns and one had an AR-15 style pistol, which Low said still constitutes a handgun.

The penal code 46.03 list mostly includes schools and court offices. That does have a section including alcoholic beverage establishments which only shows, “location restricted knives” so going off that alone, “You got nothing,” Low said, “However, 46.02 mentions handguns,” he said.

“It does not mention rifle anywhere in this statute,” he said. “It does say it is unlawful to possess a handgun…It is a felony in the third degree, if it is possessed on a licensed alcohol premises. So, by definition it excludes rifles.”

He said that he looked at the alcoholic beverage code and it doesn’t reference anything about rifles.

“If they had pistols, then we get back to the question of what does premises mean,” he said.

Low also referenced penal code 46.035.

“There’s really no clear statute saying you can’t take a rifle on to the premises,” he said.

“The TABC code defines premises,” he said which is what ECSO arrested protesters for, but “if you’re a license holder, you get a better definition of premises and penal code.”

Low said that anybody with a handgun, “obviously come under 46.02 unlawful carrying a weapon, then the premises definition according to at least one court is that from the Alcoholic and Beverage Code which does include the parking lot although the argument can be made that it’s the other premises,” in other statutes, he said.

The TABC code includes surrounding areas of the bar while the penal code includes only the inside of the bar.

There was no mention of licenses in the arrest affidavits.