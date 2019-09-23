  • September 23, 2019

Mass violence committee hearing set in October - Odessa American: Crime & Justice

e-Edition Subscribe

Mass violence committee hearing set in October

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 5:17 pm

Mass violence committee hearing set in October Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 in the auditorium at Deaderick Hall at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

Public testimony will be kept open until at least 7 p.m.

The committee will hear invited and public testimony on the following interim charge:

  • Learn firsthand the personal, family and community impact of mass shootings in Texas by hearing from victims of mass violence in Dallas, Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs, El Paso and Odessa-Midland.

Also conduct hearings in Austin, El Paso and the Odessa-Midland area to meet with victims and their families in those communities.

Those wishing to submit written testimony should submit 20 copies with their name on each copy to the committee during the hearing. Each member of the public who wants to testify will be given a chance to be heard, the information said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Monday, September 23, 2019 5:17 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
81°
Humidity: 61%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 69°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 92°/Low 70°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]