Mass violence committee hearing set in October

The Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 in the auditorium at Deaderick Hall at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

Public testimony will be kept open until at least 7 p.m.

The committee will hear invited and public testimony on the following interim charge:

Learn firsthand the personal, family and community impact of mass shootings in Texas by hearing from victims of mass violence in Dallas, Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs, El Paso and Odessa-Midland.

Also conduct hearings in Austin, El Paso and the Odessa-Midland area to meet with victims and their families in those communities.

Those wishing to submit written testimony should submit 20 copies with their name on each copy to the committee during the hearing. Each member of the public who wants to testify will be given a chance to be heard, the information said.