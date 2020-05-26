Man charged in wooden cane assault

A 54-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted another man with a wooden cane and threatened to stab him with a knife.

Phillip Ray Lenquest was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was additionally charged with possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened May 19 in the 300 W. Fifth St., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The victim, who was identified as Thomas Stark, reportedly told officers that Lenquest assaulted him with a wooden cane. Stark stated the cane broke after he was struck in the ribs. Stark also stated after he was struck with wooden cane, Lenquest showed a knife and reportedly said he would “gut him.”

The reporting officer saw several injuries to Stark that were consistent with his statement, the affidavit stated. The reporting officer also stated he saw the broken wooden cane used to assault Stark.

A witness, identified as Leonard Daniels, reportedly confirmed that he knew Lenquest. Daniels reportedly told the officer he saw Lenquest assault Stark with the cane, show a knife and make threats to stab Stark.

Lenquest was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $25,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.