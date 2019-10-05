  • October 5, 2019

Snapchat post threatens Bowie

Snapchat post threatens Bowie

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 4:04 pm

A female Bowie Middle School student Friday morning reported a Snapchat post threatening to shoot up the school.

A news release said the Ector County ISD police were notified and began investigating it. As a precaution, extra officers were brought to the campus, at 500 W. 21st St.

The social media account had no profile and officers have not yet been able to connect the threatening post to anyone, the release said.

While ECISD police officers do not believe this was a credible threat, the district takes this type of incident seriously. The investigation will continue, and if someone is identified that person will face criminal charges. The release said the district wants to clarify that the school was never in lockdown and there was not an active shooter.

“Unfortunately, we have seen more and more of these types of threatening posts in the past couple of years, and when our police believe they are not credible (like today’s) we keep the regular school schedule as they investigate and look for leads. We want to reassure parents if we ever come across a serious threat we will send information right away. We have found through experience that kids typically make these kinds of social media threats in order to have school stopped and we have found that when given a lot of attention the threats continue and, often, increase in frequency,” a district statement said.

